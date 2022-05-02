MANCHESTER — How much impact do short-term vacation rentals have on the shortage of inventory in Manchester’s housing and rental markets? And what, if anything, should the town do about that?
The Manchester Planning Commission has discussed short-term rentals at least twice before -- last fall and in January -- and pledged to keep studying the issue. Commission Chairman Greg Boshart said that discussion will continue when the panel meets Monday.
“What we’re doing is trying to get some facts together … what are the impacts, what potential unintended consequences we may have considering the identified residential shortage we have in Manchester," Boshart said. “We are only in the fact-finding phase, trying to get the data together.”
A policy or proposal to regulate short-term rentals will not come out of Monday's meeting, Boshart said.
“We’re not leaning in any direction at this point,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out if there is a problem.”
Boshart said he wants to protect the right of homeowners to use their property as they see fit. But he’s also aware of concerns that short-term rental guests, with no connection to the community, might not always behave like neighbors should. Planning Commission members raised similar concerns when the panel discussed the issue in January.
Commission member Aaron Ward raised the issue in January, saying he was aware of a family in Manchester that had been asked to move because the landlord wanted to convert the house to a short-term rental. That led to a wide-ranging discussion on neighborhood impacts, unintended consequences of regulation, and what data would be needed to understand the real impact on Manchester's housing market.
As a four-season resort town, Manchester has a long history with short-term rentals – one that long precedes the rise of web-driven businesses such as Vrbo and AirBNB. In 2020, when the Vermont Summer Festival horse show was canceled due to the pandemic, one of the impacts was the loss of income for residents who annually rent their homes to horse show participants.
But the increased popularity of home stays has come at the same time area employers – who have dealt with a housing shortage for years – are struggling to find places where new hires can live. The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union made a public appeal for housing two months ago, saying it was losing job candidates due to the area shortage.
Town Planning and Zoning director Janet Hurley said she was approached in February by Granicus Host Compliance, a firm which was trying to sell its services to the town. The company told Hurley there were 264 short-term listings representing 214 unique rental units in Manchester as a whole. (Hurley noted that included Manchester Village – which has its own zoning regulations separate from the town of Manchester and outside the Planning Commission's purview.)
According to the company, Hurley said, the median nightly rate was $309 and 84 percent of the listings were single-family homes. The overwhelming majority of listings – 93 percent – offered to rent the entire home, she said.
While AirBNB and Vrbo advertise more listings, it's evident from the listings – and accompanying maps on the websites – that they include rentals in the wider area, including Sunderland, Sandgate and Dorset.
“Our 2022 property listings offer a large selection of 435 vacation rentals around Manchester Center,” Vrbo’s website said Monday, saying that number includes 289 house rentals and 42 cabin rentals.