Learners at the Molly Stark Elementary School present a check Thursday to Tom Donohue, CEO of BROC Community Action, pictured center, as part of the Pennies for Heat fundraiser, in which the learners raised $400 in pennies for local residents who might have difficulty affording heat this winter. Staff members also pictured are Sally Jo Yerdon, from left, volunteer Donna Stone, Leslie Mahar, Elizabeth Townsend, Stacey Martin and Principal Donna Bazyk.