The KFC/Taco Bell restaurant on Northside Drive in Bennington is undergoing a major renovation project. Plans call for an estimated $195,000 worth of work in remodeling the lobby and seating areas, along with the exterior of the building, according to papers filed with the town building inspector's office. Site improvements also are planned. The building on 1.3 acres was acquired in June for $1,260,000 by 100 Northside Drive LLC. The seller was FMI US Property LLC, which operates more than 360 fast-food franchises in the U.S. and Canada. The one-story building with drive-thru, which was built in 2004, has 3,317 square feet of space. Records filed with the deed transfer show that 101 Northside Drive LLC, also entered into a 10-year lease with renewal options with Franchise Management Investors US LLC.