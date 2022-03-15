BENNINGTON — After hearing of the WindowDressers program, which brought together over 200 volunteers to construct 400 custom-built insulating window inserts for 45 families and four nonprofit agencies countywide this November, members of the Catamount Rotary Club voted unanimously to support the efforts.
The Catamount club committed $1,500 to allow low-income households to access inserts for their homes at free and reduced rates.
“We’re so grateful for the Catamount club’s partnership and passion,” said Madison Kremer, an outreach volunteer with the local WindowDressers team. “We came to them not expecting a ton of engagement at 8 a.m. on a weekday before the holidays, but they were immediately enthusiastic about helping us reach the folks who could really use these inserts.”
Club members Jim Henry and Ron Hausthor presented a check to Madison Kremer of Bennington County WindowDressers on Tuesday.