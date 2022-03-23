Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 23, 2022 @ 4:30 pm
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday morning for the Angry Egg 2. Co-owners Steve and Elizabeth Hall's daughter, Emma, cuts the ribbon. Visit angryeggcafe.com for more.
