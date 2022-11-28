MANCHESTER — Assistant Zoning Administrator Peter Brabazon has stepped in as acting administrator, while the town begins its search for a full-time hire to handle permit applications and reviews and work with a pair of appointed boards.
Interim Town Manager Leslie Perra — who, in a former capacity, once also served as assistant zoning administrator — said posting the position is a high priority. She expects the position will be advertised as soon as this week.
The priority is keeping up with design and development review “to make sure the applications get heard and approved,” Perra said. “Planning will come after that.”
The Planning Commission will take part in the interview process, she said.
“It’s a big job. It requires someone who has a passion for this,” Brabazon, a town employee for three years, said.
Brabazon, who is also the town health inspector and assists town Assessor Gordon Black, will support the Design Advisory Committee and the Development Review Board, which handle permit applications requiring conditional review.
Brabazon came to Manchester from Greene County, N.Y., where he was active in real estate development. After moving to Manchester, he worked for 13 years at Stratton Mountain Resort doing real estate sales and property management before joining the town staff.
While real estate has been a lifelong passion — he started selling property at the age of 16 — Brabazon also knows the rules have reasons.
“The town has rules and regulations that help it grow in the right direction,” he said. “There have got to be some controls, saving our views, saving our streams ... that’s why people are here.”
“I’m going to be 67 in March. I like what I do, I walk to work, I like the people I work with,” he said. “I’ll do this indefinitely ... I’ll deliver the message as best as I can.”
A decision has yet to be made on whether the town will split Hurley’s former office into two positions — a zoning administrator and a planning director.
Current Planning Commission Chairman Phil Peterson, and members Greg Boshart and Megan Amundson, have gone on record supporting such a shift, and Peterson and Boshart, the board’s former chairman, have written the Select Board seeking that change. Hurley cited the position’s workload among the reasons why she accepted a senior planning position with the Bennington County Regional Commission.
Perra has said a decision on whether to add a full-time planner will be part of the fiscal 2024 budget process.
“We have to be very methodical and put the right people in the right positions, to make sure we serve the town properly,” Perra said.