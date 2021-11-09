POWNAL — The two windows from which Cecily and Emma Strohmaier once sold ice cream by the thousands of cones and dishes every season remain in place at Peaceful Valley Farm & Home Supply, but on a cold Monday afternoon recently, the windows were closed and locked. The ice cream machinery had long since been removed.
“We had the best soft ice cream around,” Cecily Strohmaier recalled, standing near those windows inside the store. “We used to have lines out to the road after the kids were done with their ball games.”
Three very friendly cats competed for attention and handouts of treats from Strohmaier, 71. “We had a variety of things here, and all the family kind of pitched in,” she said.
She and her daughter, Emma, own the property and are the two remaining employees.
Peaceful Valley Farm & Home Supply opened at 2447 Route 7 in 1990. Cecily Strohmaier and her husband, Henry, purchased the property at an auction and believed it would complement their Strohmaier Farm, a 500-head dairy operation on Strohmaier Road.
“Being cattle people and horse people, we thought maybe a feed business would be good, and a little general store,” Cecily Strohmaier recalled.
The Strohmaiers’ commercial forecast was sound. The store went on to sell feed and groceries, but also coffee and ice cream, farm clothing and hardware, tack and even live chicks in the early spring. A petting barn was behind the store and included goats, potbellied pigs, geese, ponies and horses.
“People used to love to come here and expose their children to the animals,” Strohmaier said. “Yeah. That was a long time ago, now.”
The retailing of hot coffee is gone, along with the ice cream, packaged grocery items and the petting barn. Feed is still offered for sale, along with a selection of locally raised beef, pork, poultry, eggs maple syrup and honey.
“We pay the taxes, but we don’t get paid,” Strohmaier said. A core group of about two dozen customers are responsible for the bulk of the feed purchases, she added.
Emma Strohmaier, 37, was only 6 when her parents opened the store. The Strohmaier Farm and Peaceful Valley Farm & Home Supply were prominent fixtures in her youth. After she graduated from high school in 2002, she continued working at both places — only now for longer shifts.
“Business was good back then,” Emma Strohmaier said recently, a few hours before she left the store and worked another shift as an aide on a school bus. She said she had taken the driver clinic and planned to become a bus operator. Her mother had also driven a school bus in Pownal.
Emma Strohmaier was not nervous about someday climbing behind the big steering wheel of a school bus.
“I grew up on a dairy farm,” she said proudly. “I drove dump trucks and different stuff like that.”
Ice cream sales were still brisk in the early 2000s, as were sales of feed. Twenty tons of feed were moving off the property every two weeks.
The Strohmaiers said there were various causes for the loss of business.
Beyond gasoline and candy, which they always sold, a newer retail model adopted by many convenience store operators involved the construction of much larger buildings. The additional floor space was devoted to sales of more groceries and baked goods. And ice cream.
Feed became available at some big-box retailers that had moved into the area. So were farm-related apparel and hardware in quantities and varieties that were impossible for the Pownal store to match.
Plans to convert Green Mountain Park — a horse race track that was switched to a greyhound track — back to a horse track fizzled.
“I would have had a goldmine here if the horses had come back,” Cecily Strohmaier said.
Emma Strohmaier believes that market conditions won’t allow future revenue at Peaceful Valley Farm & Home Supply to return to what it was 20 years ago, but she is working to attract new trade, so the store does more than just break even.
“I hope it can grow,” she said. “But when COVID hit, it put a damper on us. It’s just the two of us, so it’s hard.”
Henry Strohmaier died in 2019. His dairy cows were sold off, but agriculture continues on Strohmaier Road.
“When I’m not here, I’m also a farmer,” Emma Strohmaier said. “I raise beef and pork, and chickens.” Her meats and poultry products are sold from a pair of refrigerators inside the store.
Cecily Strohmaier laughed when she remembered how the store at one time served as a neighborhood hangout for a group of middle-aged men.
“A fella, a truck driver, he used to come in at 6 to put the coffee on, and all his buddies came in,” she said.
Peaceful Valley Farm & Home Supply once had marathon hours, but now is open just four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It was a few minutes before closing time, and the lights were already off on the side of store where sacks of feed are displayed for sale. Cecily Strohmaier was waiting for a ride back to the farm.
“A lot of information passed hands here,” she said. “A lot of information about animals.”