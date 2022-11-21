MANCHESTER — The former runway of the Equinox Airport has been sold to a limited liability company formed by members of the Levis family for $1.34 million.
The transaction, recorded at Town Hall on Nov. 7, split the proceeds of the sale into two equal portions of $670,000, paid to the estate of Richard D. Hayes and to the estate of Nadine M. Hayes. It was purchased by The Creative Process Runway LLC.
The former grass runway is in a mixed-use zone that encourages office, service, lodging, commercial and light industrial uses, as well as "new compact residential neighborhoods and a range of housing opportunities in proximity to the town core."
It's also part of the aquifer protection zone, which protects the town water supply.
Dr. Albert Levis and his son, Maxwell Levis, are listed as members of the limited liability corporation on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website.
Albert Levis purchased The Wilburton Inn with his late wife, Georgette, in 1987. Their daughters, Melissa and Tajlei Levis, now run the historic inn, a former mansion. Maxwell is an assistant professor of psychiatry at Dartmouth; his brother, Oliver, owns and operates Earth Sky Time Farm with his wife, Bonnie.
The Museum of the Creative Process, which reflects Albert Levis’ theories on the use of the creative process to resolve conflict, is on the campus of the Wilburton Inn.
A phone message left for Maxwell Levis was not returned.
The 24.27-acre property is valued by the town at $813,800.
It’s the second significant development involving the Hayes estate’s property holdings in the past two months. In October, the Manchester Select Board and the estate reached a tentative settlement agreement under which the town would assume ownership of Green Mountain Estate’s privately owned sewer system and roads. The board authorized interim Town Manager Leslie Perra to sign the agreement once the Hayes estate has signed off.
That has yet to happen. But the agreement is still expected, Board Chairman Ivan Beattie has previously said, noting that the town, the estate and the residents of the development all wish to resolve longstanding legal differences and move forward. The resolution would also clear the way for development of a 60-acre town parcel on the former airport as housing.
Richard and Nadine Hayes died in a car crash on Route 7 in Wallingford in February 2004. Responsibility for maintaining Green Mountain Estates fell to their children, Jeffrey D. Hayes and Deborah Hayes-McGraw. Jeffrey Hayes died in 2020.
Richard Hayes, an engineer by training, designed and built the residential development, and maintained its roads and sewer system. He and Nadine Hayes were Manchester natives and Burr and Burton Seminary graduates, and both were deeply involved in the town’s civic life.