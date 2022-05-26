NORTH BENNINGTON — At the Park-McCullough house, you can make its rich history a part of your own.
Since October 1967, the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion has been open to the public, offering guided mansion tours, memberships, a gift shop supporting local artisans and Vermont products. Today, the mansion also has become a premier venue for weddings, private parties, fundraising events, and meetings large and small.
The lush grounds and historic buildings are also home to community activities, such as outdoor movies, concerts, weekly block parties, a croquet league, theater, an author series and wine tastings.
In 1865, Woodford-born attorney and entrepreneur Trenor Park built “The Big House” as a summer cottage for his family. It was designed by Henry Dudley, a prolific New York architect of the popular firm of Diaper and Dudley.
The last family member to call it home was Bess McCullough, daughter of John and Eliza McCullough. She passed away in 1965. In 1967, after the formation of the Park-McCullough Association, the McCullough family sold the house to the association for just $1 for it to be used as a historic mansion museum.
Park-McCullough is one of the finest, most significant and best preserved Victorian mansions in New England. It is an important example of a country house in the Second Empire Style and incorporates architectural features of the Romantic Revival that were popular at the time.
To a great extent, the estate retains the integrity of its original design.
"With four main event spaces, Park-McCullough house can be easily customized to fit all of your event needs," says Christopher Oldham, house executive director. "The beautiful formal gardens, breathtaking veranda, historic mansion, and one-of-a-kind carriage barn are all available to make your event unique and memorable."
Oldham says the historic site books special events all year long. The carriage barn offers a full catering kitchen, newly renovated bathrooms, lightning-fast Wi-Fi, and of course, ambiance. For rental inquiries, contact jeanne@parkmccullough.org.
Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion is at 1 Park St. in North Bennington. It's open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 9