BENNINGTON — The Lightning Jar, founded as a co-working space in downtown Bennington, has shifted its vision toward expanding services to strengthen the entrepreneurial economy in Southern Vermont and beyond.
The organization recently announced a new partnership with Old Mill Road Media to support the new mission after closing in March 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.
“The whole team at Old Mill Road Media is committed to community development and using our assets to help businesses thrive,” said Dr. Joshua Sherman, founder of Old Mill Road Media.
Old Mill Road Media is a publisher of regional magazines that also offers a wide variety of marketing services to clients in the Northeast and is based out of East Arlington.
As The Lightning Jar embarks on a new journey, Sherman wanted to make it clear that the organization is taking a bit of its own advice by stepping back to evaluate “what is working and what is not working.”
“Part of building a business or being an entrepreneur is to create a plan, move forward and take a step back,” he said. “I think it was a smart decision for the board to reflect on their original mission. That’s the best takeaway from all of this. The Lightning Jar is a startup. It doesn’t matter how established your business is — you have to constantly be reinventing and think of it as a startup.”
When COVID forced The Lightning Jar’s physical space to close, located on North Street that shared an entrance with VSECU (a nonprofit banking alternative), the board contacted Sherman for assistance. “At the time, the board realized that the original mission wasn’t translating to economic development,” he said.
Old Mill Road jumped on board because the team uses assets to help businesses thrive and support community development. The organizations shared similar goals and contracted a natural partnership, Sherman noted.
According to a statement, the goal of the partnership between Old Mill Road and The Lightning Jar is to “encourage economic activity through creative ideas with the help of a pandemic-informed assessment of the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.” This will help the partners identify areas where services can best be used to assist startups and promote growth.
Lightning Jar co-founder and board chairman Dimitri Garder said that the organization is hands-on and emphasizes new revenue streams and economic opportunities when working with entrepreneurs. This work contrasts slightly with what the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is doing which is supporting existing businesses around recovery and promoting commerce and events.
“... We’re working one-on-one with our entrepreneurs to craft specific solutions to their specific needs,” he said. “While there are some common needs, most new businesses have fairly unique challenges, so we help by tailoring the support that we provide to the specific needs of the entrepreneur.”
Until the partners identify the needs of their audiences, lectures and events are paused. Garder said The Lightning Jar’s series of lectures were successful in the past. They also offered 6- to 9-week classes based on small business marketing or getting an entrepreneurial mindset, for example.
While the physical space might be closed, Garder said the gears have continued to turn by supporting existing entrepreneurs with coaching and mentoring services while also growing partnerships with other entrepreneurial organizations. One partnership involves the Bennington County Industrial Corp.’s entrepreneurial working group.
Future programming has yet to be released, but Sherman advised that there are exciting projects in the works.