MANCHESTER — The Northshire Rescue Squad has called a public hearing for Monday night to present its side of the story in its dispute with Manchester officials.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy, and is expected to include a Zoom option. It was announced late Tuesday night by the non-profit ambulance service, which serves Manchester and four surrounding towns. The upcoming hearing is in response to a presentation made earlier this month by consultants to the Manchester Selectboard, who questioned the service’s response times, its organizational culture, and its financial efficiency.
The Rescue Squad’s contract with the town expired about 18 months ago, and talks on a new deal have been postponed.
“As you may know, at their January 11th meeting, the Manchester Selectboard presented a plan to replace the Rescue Squad with a new ambulance service to be run by the Town,” the Rescue Squad said in its announcement. “We feel strongly that this plan is not in the best interest of the citizens of the Northshire, from both emergency services and cost perspectives.”
Manchester Town Manager John O’Keefe said he would not call the consultants’ presentation a “plan” at this point. “It’s definitely a study,” he said.
Meanwhile, Selectboard Chairman Ivan Beattie said he would welcome discussions between the two sides to clear the air.
“I reached out to the rescue squad board of directors last week with an offer to sit-down,” Beattie said in an email. “As of now, we have not been able to firm up any plans for talks. I am increasingly convinced, though, that the old-fashioned process of meeting and talking openly is the best, most productive way to move forward.”
That materialized late Wednesday, as Beattie said a private meeting between two board members, town manager John O’Keefe and four members of the Rescue Squad board is now slated to take place, and soon, “so we can let out hair down and talk about this.”
Ben Weiss, the former chair of the Rescue Squad’s board of trustees, said the Selectboard had been considering a meeting for Feb. 1 that would have focused solely on the issues between the two sides. When that meeting had not been scheduled or warned by Tuesday, the Rescue Squad decided to hold its own meeting, he said.
Beattie confirmed that was in the plans, but said he’d made it clear such a meeting was to have been warned Thursday — following face to face discussions between key stakeholders from the Selectboard and the Rescue Squad’s leadership.
“At this point we’re not anticipating meeting Tuesday, but there’s still time,” he said. “The ball is kind of in their court at this moment. “
Weiss said the Rescue Squad remains troubled by the lack of advance warning it had about the contents of the presentation, and takes issue with some of its findings, particularly assertions that it did not follow through on recommendations made by consultants in 2015, as well as characterizations of rising costs to the town.
And Weiss remains bothered that the Selectboard “presented the consultant’s conclusion to the public before the report was submitted ... which was shocking to us.”
Asked if he’s concerned that a public meeting might be seen as escalating tension at a time both sides have been talking behind the scenes to work things out, Weiss said it’s his hope that’s not the case.
“We do not believe [the proposal] will save money. We do not believe it will provide better service. We feel compelled to get that message out,” Weiss said.
“All we really want is for [the town] to sign the contract,” Weiss said. “And if they have serious allegations we want to hear about that too.”
Beattie wants to “ratchet back” tension between the two sides, as well.
“This isn’t just a public service, it’s a critical service — probably the most critical service we have,” he said. “I don’t have any problems with the critical service they provide. There are some issues — structural and professional and procedural issues.”
The Jan. 11 presentation, from consultant Municipal Resources Inc. of Meredith, N.H.. laid out options the town could pursue, including the status quo or establishing its own EMS service, either on its own or in conjunction with a yet-to-be named health provider. In that option, the town would use about $500,000 of its one-time American Rescue Plan Act allocation to get the service up and running.
The Rescue Squad also serves Danby, Dorset, Mount Tabor and part of Winhall. All five towns pay for the service, which also raises funds through a subscription drive. Manchester pays $190,000 for its share of the service, but its net cost is $63,000, as the Rescue Squad pays the town for dispatch services, and rent and utilities for its berth in the town public safety complex.
“At the upcoming meeting, representatives from the Northshire Rescue Squad (board and staff) will present a slideshow summarizing our position. This will be followed by an open session where you can make your thoughts and feelings known,” the Rescue Squad said. “Please come prepared to share your questions and concerns about the Town’s plan with your fellow citizens.
“And if you’ve had direct experiences with the Rescue Squad, we’d like to hear about that too. We will also be inviting the Manchester Selectboard and Town Manager and will, of course, provide them an opportunity to speak as well.”
O’Keefe said Selectboard members are interested in attending.
“We’d like to learn more about the Northshire Rescue Squad board’s important perspective. We just learned about the meeting, so I do not know who from the Selectboard and Town management will attend yet,” he said. “Of course, for quorum and open meeting law reasons, the Selectboard cannot attend as a group without the meeting being warned.”
“We also do not know yet the timing of the publication of the full report from our consultants, which provides more information for discussion and consideration,” O’Keefe added. “However, we are told the report is forthcoming. The Selectboard and I are still very hopeful that representatives from the two boards will have an opportunity to sit down face to face to discuss possible paths forward, together like The Journal editorial suggested.”
The presentation said the service has not been responsive to Manchester town officials, pointing to a lack of communication and integrated training with the town’s public safety agencies and a lack of participation in pandemic safety planning. It pointed to a lack of urgency in responding to emergency calls and to complaints, and said response times – including in Manchester, where the Rescue Squad is stationed – are below standards recommended by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
The Rescue Squad has countered that it gets out the door on calls in less than four minutes, and that its response times reflect that they do not run with lights and sirens on non-critical calls. Its leaders said patients are very satisfied with the service the squad provides.
Rescue Squad leaders say they view Manchester as one of its five service towns and treat calls from all five equally. But Manchester leaders note the town makes up nearly 50 percent of the squad’s service population and nearly 70 percent of its service calls.
The Selectboard met in executive session at the end of its meeting Tuesday to discuss its contract with the Rescue Squad. No action was taken following the session, O’Keefe said.