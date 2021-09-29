BENNINGTON — At a few minutes after 10 on a recent Sunday morning, Lori Laine and a companion climbed the stairs at 449 Main St. Their destination was Nix Nax Variety, whose door at Suite 1 on the second floor had just been unlocked at the start of another day of business.
“This place delayed our departure,” Laine said, pausing about midway up the stairs. The two women would need to drive back to their homes in the western part of New York state, just below Lake Ontario.
“We were going to leave bright and early, but we saw the sign out front last night,” Laine said. “I’m very, very excited to come here.”
Nix Nax Variety is a wholly family operation. Joan Gilpin is the owner. Her daughter, Anique Gilpin, is the manager.
“She’s the mastermind, and she operates the store,” Joan Gilpin said. The Gilpins arrived in Bennington a few years ago, after spending time in Queens by way of northern New Jersey. They are from the island nation of Jamaica, and a pleasant lilt is noticeable in the English spoken by mother and daughter.
The store, which opened on May 10, features a stock of assorted clothing and household items.
“It’s going good so far,” said Anique Gilpin. “It pays the bills, and we do have money left over and so forth. And we do have returning customers.”
“But we cannot afford to employ anyone else right now,” added Joan Gilpin.
Anique Gilpin ran a childrenswear store in Manchester, Jamaica. Her mother operated a shop that sold products for vegetarians in Portland, also on the island. The variety store is their first attempt at commerce in the U.S.
“We ended up liking it here in Bennington,” Joan Gilpin said. “But there were not too many options for shopping when it comes to clothing.”
The Gilpins decided their store belonged on Main Street and began searching for a storefront. An agreement to lease a space fell through at the last moment, Joan Gilpin said, and this left them discouraged.
“I don’t know if you believe in God,” she asked a visitor to the store. “But I started praying.”
Anique Gilpin went for a walk up and down both sides of the street. She found a space available in a former dental office at 449 Main. It was did not have a display window visible from the sidewalk — something the women had desired — but it would allow them a place from which to launch their new store.
“It’s not super fast in here, but there was never a time that we weren’t able to pay our bills,” Joan Gilpin said.
There are three rooms in the small store. Standing in the rear room, which runs perpendicular to the two front spaces, Anique Gilpin provided commentary about the store’s wares. On two racks were shirts for men and dresses and pants for women. Baby clothing was displayed on a wall, and towels, washcloths, quilts, kitchen curtains and tablecloths were held on shelving in one of the corners.
“It’s not much, but we’re expanding every day,” Anique Gilpin said, and her mother nodded.
“This store caters to the young at heart and physically young,” Joan Gilpin said. “People can feel comfortable and more fashionable in what they wear.”
The Gilpins are Seventh-day Adventists, and close their store on Saturdays. It is open Sunday through Friday.
Blankets, sets of bed sheets and a selection of soft toilet seats were displayed in the middle room, which also contained a rack of T-shirts and tank tops for men.
Remembering some of their favorite neighborhood stores in Queens and in Essex County, N.J., where expensive rents cause some merchants to use every square-inch of space for retailing, the Gilpins said they have tried to stock Nix Nax Variety in a way that befits its name. The three sales areas hold a variety of products.
“We try to have a little bit of everything,” Anique Gilpin said. “We have plus sizes, because we try to cater to everybody.”
In the first room, just beyond the wooden entrance door with the frosted glass, there were racks of jeans, joggers, blouses and more dresses.
Instead of making inventory replenishment runs to metropolitan New York City, the Gilpins get merchandise from online wholesalers. They hope to someday sell products from their Bennington store to online customers, too.
Nothing in Nix Nax Variety is priced above $50, according to the owner.
The Gilpins said they were encouraged by the kind words they had received from browsers and customers. And some repeat patrons had taken to openly rooting for the little store to succeed.
“Some of them have begged us not to close down,” Anique Gilpin said, “because in order to get something nice, they’ll have to go all the way to Albany.”