BENNINGTON — A new week, and yet another ribbon cutting at a business in downtown Bennington.
The grand reopening of Nix Nax Variety at 514 Main St. was held Monday.
Jenny Dewar, the executive director of the Better Bennington Corp., presided over the ribbon-cutting festivities. Dewar said Nix Nax Variety’s new location — the store used to be in a small second-floor location on Main Street — now gives the store five times more room.
The store opened in May 2021.
“They opened during the pandemic, and still managed to be a successful business — successful enough that they can expand. So, that’s pretty amazing,” said Dewar. She also expressed excitement to have more women-owned businesses thriving on Main Street.
Anique Gilpin, manager of Nix Nax Variety, came to the U.S. from Jamaica, moved to Queens, N.Y., and then relocated to Bennington. She said the town has been a great place to raise her son. Her mother, Joan Gilpin, owns the store.
“When you have kids, you want them to have a nice space to play in,” Anique Gilpin said. “You don’t have to worry about certain things [in Bennington].”
Gilpin gives the community credit for her success, especially Dewar and BBC President Susan Plaisance, also advertising manager for the Banner and Manchester Journal.
“They were the ones who were like, ‘No, we can’t have you in this small space to have such a nice store; we need to get to something better,’” said Gilpin.
Dewar even called around town to find a better location for the store. The new site is a large, open space with a high ceiling. The store replaces its inventory as-needed, but Gilpin said the men’s clothing goes quickly. She is also in the process of adding a dressing room.
The walls are lined with clothing that goes from kids’ sizes to 3XL, and all of the shelves are stocked with home goods. True to the store’s name, everything seems to come in a variety of colors or patterns.
“So, it’s a one-stop-shop for everything,” said Gilpin.
Store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.