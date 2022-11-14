MANCHESTER — Nipper’s Cafe is now open in its newly renovated location, bringing quintessential breakfast and lunch classics — like its dozen varieties of eggs benedict — to downtown Manchester.
Karen Geriak and Adam Dworkin, chef/co-owners, previously owned and operated the cafe out of The Stamford Motel, where it was called Nipper’s Cafe & Steakhouse. They sold the motel in May 2022 and have since been working to renovate the current incarnation of Nipper’s at 4645 Main St.
The new, brightly-lit location also features many realistic paintings of barns by artist Pamela Anne Marron, which are for sale at the cafe.
“I’m happy we’re back downtown ... I love welcoming the locals and seeing people again,” said Geriak.
The husband and wife duo also own Cold Cow Creamery Dairy Bar, also in Manchester, and are delighted to announce that the dairy bar will return for the 2023 season.