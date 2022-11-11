BENNINGTON — The new owner of the Vermont Mill knows what he’s getting into with the rambling, horseshoe-shaped 19th-century factory on Benmont Avenue.
“Two things: We are drawn to these beautiful historic mills,” said Eric Chinburg, founder and president of the Newmarket, N.H.-based Chinburg Properties. “We’ve owned and have renovated many throughout northern New England, and this is a particularly fun and eclectic group of tenants, and the architecture is somewhat unique.”
During an interview after his company’s purchase of the mill from longtime owner Jon Goodrich for $5.75 million, Chinburg said he also was interested in investing here — his first venture in Vermont — because of projects underway in Bennington’s downtown.
“Bennington has a nice downtown, and they clearly are making strides to improve their downtown,” he said. “And when we see municipalities making investments in their downtown, it makes us want to partner up and make some investments of our own.”
NO INITIAL CHANGES
Chinburg said he isn’t planning any rapid changes for the Vermont Mill, which is fully leased with about 140 commercial tenants.
“Initially, we’ve got a whole building with great businesses that are being run there,” he said. “Our thought was that over time, as some businesses move out, we may leave that space empty and let attrition create a section of the building that we could consider doing an adaptive reuse with residential, but we would not want to kick anybody out.”
Referring to the longtime owner, who began leasing the mill in 1991 and purchased it in 1999, Chinburg said, “Jon Goodrich has done such a nice job of maintaining the property, of cultivating relationships with the tenants; we just felt it was a good fit for us. We have some properties that are 100 percent commercial, and we just keep it that way.”
RIVER FRONTAGE
The new owners will “take a look at that waterfront and see what we can do back there,” Chinburg said. “There is plenty of space there to keep the parking that’s required and enhance the waterfront from a green space perspective. So we will be taking a look at surveys and maybe get a landscape to take a look, and my guess is we’ll start rolling up our sleeves on that next spring and summer.”
He added, “We do have our own management — and construction — team, so that if opportunities arise we can do everything on our own account.”
The company has “about 140 employees split between construction, accounting management staff, property managers, maintenance technicians on our properties; development people, a design team,” Chinburg said. “We basically guide the design effort. We’ll bring in outside architects, but we have three in-house designers, and then we would do all of the construction with our construction team, and obviously we would hire some subcontractors.”
WILL VISIT
At some point, “I would like to go up and meet the municipal leaders and kind of see what their appetite is,” Chinburg said.
There are no set plans to visit as yet, he said, “and we are just going to absorb this over the holidays, and then it’s the new year. We are just going to operate it.”
He added, “I did speak with some folks at the [Bank of Bennington] who are well-versed in the leaders of the town and are going to make introductions. So I will talk to people or email them and then set up some times.”
The closing on the Vermont Mill sale took place Wednesday morning at the bank.
Chinburg said he spoke with Bank of Bennington President and CEO James Brown, who mentioned the Putnam Block redevelopment project, in which Brown played as key role.
The bank was part of the consortium of business leaders and institutions that formed the Bennington Redevelopment Group to take on rehabilitation projects within a four-block area near the Four Corners intersection, including three historic structures now rehabilitated.
‘GREAT TENANTS’
“It is important to point out that the [Vermont Mill] is in great shape,” Chinburg said. “There are great tenants there, and over the next year, we will come up with some ideas of things we could do to improve it.”
He said the company has worked on about 18 old mill buildings in the seacoast region of New Hampshire and in Maine. Many of those are now rental properties managed by a division of the company and are featured on the Chinburg website.
Reflecting on his impressions of Bennington, Chinburg said, “I had a great cup of coffee and a great burrito, and it’s the type of town that we think this sort of energy and synergies can keep making a great downtown greater.”
LOCAL REACTION
The investment by Chinburg Properties was seen as a positive sign for Bennington, local planning officials said.
“The sale of the Holden-Leonard Mill to Chinburg Properties is wonderful news for Bennington and reflects the positive development and redevelopment momentum in the community,” said Bill Colvin, assistant director and community development program coordinator with the Bennington County Regional Commission. “Jon Goodrich has been a strong steward of the historic mill, which has become a place where local businesses and institutions can start and grow. Having a new developer in town with such a tremendous track record of success in other New England states will only further the opportunities for ongoing development and business growth in Bennington.”
"The fact a company of that size, with that amount of expertise is interested in Bennington is just kind of shows that we're on the map relative to other places in Vermont," said Zak Hale of Hale Resources.
The possibility of a riverwalk greenspace behind the mill "would be so cool," Hale said. "It would bring another asset to Bennington that is like a cool place to hang out; that would be amazing. We are excited about it."
“As most everyone in the area knows, the Vermont Mill played a major role in Bennington's development from the middle of the 19th century well into the 20th,” said Jonathan Cooper, community and economic development specialist with the Bennington County Regional Commission. “In recent years, we worked closely with Jon Goodrich to organize weekend tours of the mill, when dozens of residents — some of whom worked in the mill years ago, or grew up in the worker housing along Benmont Avenue — joined Jon for walks through the buildings and brief visits with some of the businesses there now. Those were exciting and enjoyable days to share stories of the past and the present, and we owe Jon a great deal of gratitude for the energy he brought to those events.”