WEST DOVER — In the early days of the pandemic, Natalie and Julian Dion sold their second home near Mount Snow and set their focus on the business they started in Tappan, N.Y., making high-quality wood furniture that could be handed down from generation to generation.
"The only reason we sold the house was because the market went crazy," said Julian, who's been a skier since he was a kid.
Despite selling the home, Natalie and Julian, who met while attending Penn State, were still enamored with Vermont.
"We had the money and we were looking for our next property," said Julian, who grew up in Wells, Maine, and spent some of his COVID lockdown time surfing Zillow, a real estate website. That's where he spotted the shuttered Four Seasons Inn, AKA, Layla's Riverside Lodge, on Route 100. "We thought the price was a steal. And then we learned why the price was the price."
In 2014, Gordon Ramsay visited the location to film an episode of Hotel Hell.
"I was hoping for a dream, but this place looks like another nightmare," said Ramsay as he arrived at what he had hoped would be a "sumptuous" resort in the Green Mountains. Instead, he found a place that was "soulless and rudderless."
With the help of Chef Ramsay, the former owner was able to revitalize the location, but in early 2022, he suffered a heart attack and when he attempted to sell it, the buyer backed out. Shortly after, Julian and Natalie decided to take it on, investing 100 percent of their hearts and souls, lots of sweat and tears, and most of their life savings, renaming it the Sugar Maple Inn.
"It was about creating a legacy," said Natalie. "That's what we're trying to do here. This was an eyesore and I felt if we could come in and we can make this place magical again, we can kind of give it back to the community. It's meant to be shared."
A couple of years before Gordon Ramsay visited West Dover, Natalie and Julian opened The Carpentry Shop, tapping into four generations of woodworking and carpentry skills to create handcrafted dinner tables, desks, hutches and countertops from sustainable sources of wood.
They are bringing that same sense and sensibility to the Sugar Maple Inn.
"We wanted to make this place a reflection of us," said Natalie.
Hallways wend around the building, leading to 18 rooms that are fresh and clean, bright and airy, with nice lines, comfortable furniture and spacious bathrooms, some with jacuzzi tubs. Many of the rooms have decks that overlook the North Branch of the Deerfield River, which tumbles by a gazebo and lawn chairs set up on lush grass.
There are communal spaces to read, sip coffee or play games, and the couple is outfitting a fitness room.
"The beauty of all this is, this is nature, it's like natural magic," said Natalie.
The couple hired Raymond Reid to oversee the renovation and enlisted family members and employees to help with the work.
Lauren Usry, formerly a general manager of the Aspen Hotel in Homer, Alaska, will run the inn and Executive Chef Josh Maciolek, who grew up in Idaho and has cooked there and in Vietnam, will oversee the kitchen, though the kitchen and dining room are still a work in progress.
Once the kitchen is fully renovated, they hope to start small, offering meals to guests in an all-inclusive lodging package.
"Guests who come here, they need a quick and easy healthy breakfast and they want a box lunch to take to the mountain or to go hiking or on an excursion," said Natalie. "And when they come back, they want a nice home-cooked meal, and that's what we want to provide."
After the kitchen work is done, which includes a new outdoor dining area, they plan to renovate a detached barn, a former dog kennel, into an event space.
"I don't think it's ever going to be complete," said Julian.
"We'll always be adding stuff," said Natalie.