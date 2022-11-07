BURLINGTON — Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA) announced the launch of the First Generation Homebuyer Program, with a goal of helping more Vermonters afford their first home. This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
Vermont is one of the first few states to implement this pilot program. The initiative, introduced by state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden District, was modeled after a federal proposal that is still in the works.
“Owning a home stabilizes our families and our communities, and this is an important step toward making homeownership available to all Vermonters,” said Hinsdale.
The program provides a $15,000 grant and can be combined with VHFA ASSIST for a total of $25,000-30,000 towards down payment and closing cost assistance.
To be eligible, all borrowers and non-borrowing spouses must be true first-time homebuyers.
In addition, the parents or legal guardians of one borrower may not currently own a home. However, this caveat does not apply if one borrower has been placed in foster care at any time in their life. Other credit, income, asset, and property eligibility requirements apply.
All Vermonters who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. The Vermont law enacting this program places specific emphasis on marketing and outreach to organizations and agencies that serve and represent Black, Indigenous and Persons of Color.
“While this program is not limited to People of Color, we know that three times as many white-led households own their homes compared to Black-led households,” remarked Maura Collins, VHFA’s executive director. “By aiming to serve those who may not have access to the kind of generational wealth that homeownership creates, we hope this program can play a role in addressing that gap.”
The First Generation Homebuyer Program is available exclusively for people using a VHFA mortgage through one of the following participating pilot lenders: Academy Mortgage Company, Fairway Mortgage Company, Heritage Family Credit Union, M&T Bank, National Bank of Middlebury, New England Federal Credit Union, Opportunities Credit Union, Peoples Trust Company, Union Bank, Vermont Federal Credit Union.
Interested homebuyers should start by visiting vhfa.org/firstgen or by contacting a VHFA First Generation Homebuyer Program participating lender directly to ask if they qualify. Funding for the grant is available on a first-come, first-served basis while funds last.