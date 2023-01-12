BENNINGTON — Charged with a fresh focus and direction, the Bennington Performing Arts Center has hired a new executive director to bring visitors from throughout the region back to the theater and shore up the facility’s financial foundation.
Kevin Carlon, who came to BPAC from The Abode of the Message — a wellness center in the Berkshires — replaces former executive director Jennifer Jasper, said Mary Jo Greco, BPAC board of directors president.
“We’re very optimistic,” Greco said Thursday. She said Jasper brought a background in the arts to the director’s position when she started about two years ago. Jasper’s focus was to improve communication with the community and educate the public about the integration of Oldcastle Theatre into BPAC.
Carlon, she said, has a different background more in line with the future mission of BPAC.
“He’s not an artist,” Greco said. She said he is a business person with experience working at arts centers and other organizations, including the Colorado Rockies baseball team, the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Division, Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C., and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla.
“It’s a new era,” Greco said. “Jennifer has let us know that she felt she had brought the center as far as she was able to.”
Carlon, who lives in Pittsfield, Mass., started in the new position on Monday. He took over as BPAC — like arts centers everywhere — are facing financial challenges, in part because theater-goers have not fully returned following the pandemic.
Greco said people still aren’t comfortable gathering together in theater settings; and, she added, some found other ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic and simply are not returning to BPAC.
“We still haven’t had the robust bound-back,” Greco said.
She added, “Unfortunately, the arts will never be profitable on their own. You cannot survive on tickets sales.” She said the theater is funded through ticket sales, business sponsorships, donations and grants. Carlon will work to expand the donor base and pursue additional grants and funding opportunities.
Carlon will try to bring a robust calendar of productions to BPAC, and find other ways to increase foot traffic to the theater from not only the town of Bennington, but Manchester and throughout Southern Vermont.
“We perceive ourselves to be a regional performing arts center for Southern Vermont,” she said.
BPAC has also launched new projects like Trivia Night, which brings in folks to sip cocktails, dine on food and enjoy friendly trivia competition. She said BPAC is “almost seen like it’s a town square,” charged with educating and entertaining — serving as a cornerstone to the community.
The Bennington Performing Arts Center is home to Oldcastle Theatre Company, a "vibrant professional theater company," according to BPAC's website.
“I think we’re very fortunate that we survived the pandemic, because so many didn’t,” Greco said. “We’re still here.”