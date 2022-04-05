WILMINGTON — Neighbors are against allowing Nordic Hills Inn back in the lodging business.
The owners, a company named 34 Look Road LLC after the address, are seeking approval from the Wilmington Development Review Board to change the use of the property to allow rentals to groups only with a two-day minimum. Just one group would be able to rent the inn at a time, Yisroel Teitlebaum of 34 Look Road LLC said during a hearing Monday.
After one year of not hosting lodging, Nordic Hills Inn reverted to a residential property. Neighbors argued the property hasn't been used as an inn since about 2014.
Lance Shader, an attorney for the applicant, said one of the previous owners included "the infamous club ... that went down the tubes." He was referring to the Hermitage Club, which now is owned by members who bought it in a bankruptcy auction after financial issues plagued the prior owner.
Shader said Teitlebaum's company has "no intention to change footprints or internal configurations within the building."
"Our position is that the change of use is fairly minimal," Shader said.
Terry Perkins and Deborah Strawn-Perkins owned the inn before the Hermitage, then the couple bought it from the town in a tax sale in 2019 after the club failed to pay taxes. The couple didn't reopen the inn and later sold it to Teitlebaum's group.
Teitlebaum said the Hermitage used the inn to house its employees, which Board Chairwoman Cheryl LaFlamme said is still considered lodging in terms of usage.
A concerned neighbor questioned what Shader meant when he said the inn would be rented to "discreet groups." Small weddings, corporate retreats and family get-togethers were cited as examples of events to be hosted on the property.
When asked if camps are part of the plan, Teitlebaum said no and recounted how a health inspector came to the inn after neighbors complained when they saw many children there in the summer.
"His words were, 'This wasn't a camp,'" Teitlebaum said. "I'm 31 and I have five kids. People aren't usually so comfortable with so many kids."
For occupancy, the inn is permitted by state fire marshals to hold 88 people. The building has 31 bedrooms.
Teitlebaum said he doesn't anticipate the inn will ever be filled to capacity. His group also owns 24 Look Road, which will be used for employee housing.
About 20 attendees were counted during the hearing in the meeting room at the town offices. At least 15 people participated via Zoom.
"We appreciate when neighbors are interested in what's going on in town," LaFlamme said before the hearing began.
Ron Marchand, representing a group of 10 or more interested parties who own property in Wilmington, asked for the meeting to be continued because he couldn't hear what was going on via Zoom.
"I'm getting like every third word of what you're saying," he said. "I feel it's my right to be heard as a landowner and resident of the town of Wilmington."
The board kept the meeting going and allowed Marchand and several other neighbors to speak after hearing testimony on how the property meets town zoning ordinances.
LaFlamme told Teitlebaum he couldn't use a garage building being renovated to house a synagogue because the project hasn't been approved by the board yet. DRB approval is needed because the garage is in a flood zone, she said.
Teitlebaum said a contractor had told him he received a permit for the work underway. Teitlebaum looked through his cell phone for the document but never retrieved it.
New doors and floors, electrical system updates and carpet removal were listed by Teitlebaum as renovations to the garage. Board member Diane Abate said the project still needs to come before the board because the use of the building is "completely different."
The garage has to be considered in another application, Board Vice Chairman Charlie Foster said.
Addressing concerns that the inn would add traffic and noise to the area, Teitlebaum said it would be very busy and possibly full on holidays or weekends during the ski seasons if individuals could rent rooms. Whereas with groups, he said, it will host fewer guests at a time.
The synagogue won't be open to the public but only people who pay for using the inn, Teitlebaum said. His plan is to improve the parking area, add basketball and tennis courts, put up fencing, continue a line of evergreen trees that are nearly as tall as the inn, and close off the pool when the inn isn't being rented.
Shader said the project will have "no impact" on the educational or municipal systems
"It's recreation and hospitality so people come and go," he said. "That's what Vermont is all about. The whole state is like that."
Marchand said the application should be denied because the property hasn't been used as an inn in several years.
"Basically, they're turning a residential property into an overnight catering hall," he said, adding that his group feels the project will adversely affect the neighborhood and possibly hurt the natural environment. "Because they are so close to the wetlands and the water, it would have to be addressed."
Eric Potter, who represented another group of 10 interested parties and lives across the street from the inn, said zoning is intended to stop "non-conforming uses" over time. He noted residential districts don't allow for the use proposed by Teitlebaum's group.
"There are at least 12 families who live full time and at least nine second home owners within a half-mile radius who have been accustomed to living in a strictly residential neighborhood where noise, traffic and lighting are at a minimum," he said. "We feel that we have a right to advise the board that we no longer want to have this property run as a commercial inn business and we believe the impact will be nothing short of overwhelming."
The board scheduled a site visit for 5 p.m. Thursday. Afterwards, the hearing will be continued at the town offices.