MANCHESTER — A large crowd is expected when the Manchester Selectboard and Manchester Planning Commission hold a joint season at the Manchester Community Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday night to hear AT&T’s proposal for a communications tower off Depot Street.
The proposed 140-foot tower, which has been proposed for 80 Side Road (behind The Works Bakery Cafe), already has generated feedback to Selectboard members and Town Manager Scott Murphy. About a dozen residents have sent written comments through the mail, Murphy said — though the letters appear to follow a similar format.
CIVILITY MATTERS
With so much public interest, Selectboard Vice Chair Greg Cutler, who will be running the meeting, spoke with the Journal about how it will run, as well as do’s and don’ts for attendees, particularly those speaking.
Cutler will preside, as Board Chair Ivan Beattie has recused himself; Beattie has been approached about siting a tower on his property and is staying out of the discussion to avoid a conflict of interest.
As for do’s and don'ts: The big “do,” Cutler said, is that participants show civility and respect.
“We expect decorum to be maintained,” Cutler said. He doesn’t anticipate that being a problem, “but people get prickly when it comes to health issues. And health is primarily on people’s minds when they talk about this,” he said.
The meeting will start with a presentation by a member of the Vermont Public Utility Commission, the state agency that will decide whether the proposed tower will receive a “certificate of public good,” allowing its construction. That will be followed by a presentation by the applicant, AT&T, laying out its plans and reasoning for the proposal.
Next, members of the Selectboard and Planning Commission will have first dibs on asking questions. Once they're finished, public comment will be welcomed, Cutler said.
There will be a sign-in sheet for residents wishing to speak, and Zoom participants will be called on. It’s important that attendees sign in, so that the meeting minutes are accurate, Murphy said.
EVERYTHING IN ITS RIGHT PLACE?
The tower site is in the R-10 District, a higher-density residential designation in the town land-use ordinance. Communication towers are not an approved use in that district, or in the R-1 or R-4 districts.
Planning Commission Chairman Phil Peterson said he would like AT&T to reconsider siting the tower in any of Manchester’s residential districts.
“That’s why we have an industrial district, that’s why we have a commercial district, that’s why we have mixed-use districts — to be able to entertain things like this,” he said. “Since the R-10 is especially meant to encourage density, it’s probably the worst possible district because of its proximity to residences.”
According to the land-use ordinance, which the town overhauled in 2018 and has amended twice since, communications towers are conditional uses in three districts: industrial, residential agriculture, and forest and conservation.
“That’s because in those areas we feel these towers are appropriately near commercial enterprises where people do not live or they are out in the country in green spaces,” Peterson said.
LOCAL INPUT
Whether the two boards will issue a joint statement or recommendation when the meeting is over remains to be seen.
“Both boards are very concerned about our constituents,” Cutler said. "Whatever the temperature is will dictate our response.”
While the boards do not have direct say over the PUC's decision, by law, the commission must give significant weight to local regulations and concerns in making its decision.
With so much interest, Cutler is asking that any groups attending ask a single representative to speak for them, and that speakers avoid repeating points already made. If there are enough people interested in speaking, a time limit of no less than 3 minutes might be necessary, he added.
In its letter of intent to seek a certificate of public good, AT&T said the tower “is consistent with the Town Plan insofar as it expands and improves cellphone and wireless broadband services in Manchester Center without significant adverse environmental, health or aesthetic impacts.” It said the tower is needed to address gaps in coverage and improve public safety communications.
A photo taken during a balloon test — another state requirement — shows that the tower would be visible from Depot Street.
The site, owned by Donald and Patricia Dorr, is a residential area populated by a number of mobile homes.
The tower would be able to accommodate additional hardware from other wireless carriers, AT&T said. The company said it attempted to site the tower “in an area that both ensures coverage along roadways and in areas of greater population density, but without having a significant visual impact within Manchester’s downtown area.”
VIEWING OPTIONS
The Hunter Community Room at the library can accommodate about 100 people, and it has a public address system — unlike the smaller Kilburn Meeting Room at Town Hall. But there are options for folks who can’t attend in person for any reason.
GNAT-TV will livestream the meeting on its various platforms, and a Zoom link will be provided by Downs Rachln Martin, the Burlington law firm consulting for AT&T on the project.