POWNAL — A man forbidden from driving struck a motorcyclist with his car while intoxicated on Sunday, sending the latter to Albany Medical Center via MedFLight and the former to jail.
At about 9:30 a.m., Danny R. Main Jr., 35, from Shaftsbury, was driving down Route 7 in Pownal from his home to a methadone clinic in North Adams, Mass. Main told police, as the motorcyclist attempted to pass him, Main's tire blew, causing him to make contact with the motorcycle. Witnesses confirmed Main’s tire was the apparent cause of the accident.
When state troopers arrived at the scene, court documents show the motorcyclist already was on a stretcher. Although he was conscious, he was airlifted to the hospital for open fractures on his leg.
Because of court orders, Main had been prohibited from driving any motor vehicle, and his license was also suspended. Two Bennington judges, Judge Courtland Corsones and Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, placed conditions of release on him in August and October to that effect.
Main was arrested for allegedly violating his conditions of release. As he was being transported to the Vermont State Police barracks, the trooper transporting him noticed that Main was falling asleep, his eyelids were “droopy” and his speech was sometimes unintelligible.
Main was put through a field sobriety test. The officer found that Main was moderately impaired. During the evaluation, an officer noticed a bulge in Main’s sock, which turned out to be a baggie with several white pills in it.
Once Main was delivered to the Rutland barracks, the staff allegedly found several bags containing what they suspect to be heroin on Main’s person during processing.
At his arraignment on Monday in Bennington Superior Court, Main pleaded not guilty to four charges: DUI causing injury, a fourth DUI, violation of conditions and driving with a suspended license. Because of his previous felony convictions, Main risks being sentenced as a habitual offender, which could come with a life sentence.
He was held without bail.