Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — Purple Valley Automotive, of Williamstown, Mass., is expanding to a second service location in a former Pownal firehouse building on Church Street.

Owner Dave Lovett told the Pownal Development Review Board during a recent meeting that the business is occupying the building that most recently housed Gallavan Landscaping at 85 Church St.

The brick structure is also a former Pownal Fire Department station, used prior to construction of a new station near Route 346.

During a Zoom meeting with the board, Lovett said the new Purple Valley location will offer similar services, including “everything from engine to body work, to routine oil changes — pretty much everything under the hood.”

The company’s original location is at 391 Main St. (Route 2) in Williamstown.

The Pownal board will conduct a site visit on July 18 and continue the public hearing on Purple Valley’s application for a change of use permit on July 20, Chairman Matt Gardner said.

In answer to a question from the board, Lovett said other required permits for the business have been obtained.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.