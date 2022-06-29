POWNAL — Purple Valley Automotive, of Williamstown, Mass., is expanding to a second service location in a former Pownal firehouse building on Church Street.
Owner Dave Lovett told the Pownal Development Review Board during a recent meeting that the business is occupying the building that most recently housed Gallavan Landscaping at 85 Church St.
The brick structure is also a former Pownal Fire Department station, used prior to construction of a new station near Route 346.
During a Zoom meeting with the board, Lovett said the new Purple Valley location will offer similar services, including “everything from engine to body work, to routine oil changes — pretty much everything under the hood.”
The company’s original location is at 391 Main St. (Route 2) in Williamstown.
The Pownal board will conduct a site visit on July 18 and continue the public hearing on Purple Valley’s application for a change of use permit on July 20, Chairman Matt Gardner said.
In answer to a question from the board, Lovett said other required permits for the business have been obtained.