MANCHESTER — The Manchester Selectboard and Planning Commission heard ample criticism to a communications tower proposed for Depot Street on Tuesday night, and they wasted no time in opposing it.
The opposition to the current plan, announced by both bodies at the end of a two-hour joint hearing, followed a presentation by lawyers for AT&T and numerous comments and questions from residents opposed to the plan for a 140-foot tower on Side Road. About 75 people attended either in person or via online conferencing.
The announcements of the boards’ positions — first by Planning Commission Chair Phil Peterson, and second by Select Board Vice Chair Greg Cutler — drew strong applause and cheers from assembled residents at the Manchester Community Library.
Both boards said they were open to continued negotiations with AT&T for an alternative site. Cutler, who ran the meeting — as Board Chair Ivan Beattie has recused himself to avoid a potential conflict of interest — said he’s open to alternatives that benefit the town more directly. One such site was suggested by Bill Drunsic during the meeting: The town-owned property at the former Equinox Airport, off Richville Road.
“If we’re going to mar the landscape, I think it’s important that the town benefit and the taxpayers benefit from any kind of lease payment, and that we get the monetary advantage of that,” Cutler said. “But I would say first let’s not mar the landscape, but let’s get the benefit [for public safety communications].”
A letter stating the boards' position will be drafted by Town Manager Scott Murphy and sent to the Vermont Public Utility Commission and the Department of Public Service.
AT&T, represented by attorney Will Dodge of Burlington law firm Downs Rachlin Martin, said it needs the tower to enhance public safety communications and improve capacity for its users. Residents cited concerns about the health effects of exposure to radio waves, the effect on the town's scenic views and the proposed location in a residential area within 300 feet of a dwelling.
Dodge said he would bring the boards' decisions and community suggestions to AT&T and see where they lead. “There are things we’ll need to consider before we make a decision one way or another," he said.
AT&T is still within the 60-day advance notice period for seeking a certificate of public good from the Public Utility Commission on its proposal. Once a formal application is made, the decision rests with the PUC; but under state law guiding tower siting, that board must give “substantial deference” to town and regional zoning bylaws, town plans, and the Selectboard and Planning Commission's input.
Dodge's presentation will be posted on a website detailing the proposal. It was expected the presentation would be posted on Wednesday.
One of the speakers, Martine Victor, said 280 residents had signed a petition opposed to the plan. She and many other speakers said they were opposed because of the potential for negative health impacts, and because the tower would intrude on mountain views the town has worked hard to maintain.
Dodge said AT&T wants the tower to enhance public safety communications for the FirstNet first responder network and improve network capacity for customers. He said the Side Road site was the best of several explored by the company’s engineering consultants for its ability to improve capacity, its avoidance of wetlands and the 100-year flood plain of the West Branch, and local aesthetic concerns. Once the tower is built, AT&T would likely sell it, he added.
Dodge acknowledged that the site is in a residential zone under the town land-use ordinance. But he also said the property, owned by Donald and Patricia Dorr, is next to the Office Industrial zone. He noted the current mixed use of the property, as Monarch Auto Body is across the road and unused portable toilets are stored nearby.
Dodge also presented a list of alternative sites, and explained why many of them were not suitable for the task. A tower near Riley Rink, for example, would not provide the same impact on capacity; Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park simply wouldn’t work as a site; and the peak of Mount Equinox is too far away. But he also offered potential mitigation measures for the Side Road site, including reducing the tower height to as little as 100 feet.
Among those speaking, Andrew MacArthur, of Trout Unlimited of Southwestern Vermont, raised concerns about construction and runoff that could affect the West Branch. Robert Lahue and Steve Barry both asked that leaders reflect on how the tower would affect Side Road residents who would be closest to the tower site, and noted that such development often impacts people of limited economic means who don’t have a political voice. In response, Dodge clarified that demographics did not factor into AT&T's site choices.
Mary Durland asked why public safety agencies need more FirstNet capacity, noting that many area agencies are already using that dedicated mobile service. A list of those agencies was part of Dodge’s presentation, and included Northshire Rescue Squad, Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Vermont State Police, the Bennington Rescue Squad and the town of Bennington.
”When you speak of the residents in the area, you’re talking about people. Whether or not it is residential or bordering on an industrial zone, you're talking about lots and lots of people who live there, who work there and who are exposed all the time,” Durland said.
"The one thing I heard that would justify more coverage or whatever is some of these 10,000 people … who drive (Routes 11 and 30) through Manchester, that their service gets a little wobbly,” Durand said. She waited for a beat of silence, and then added: “Poor them.”
John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, said a “yes or no” poll of the group’s roughly 130 members returned 37 responses — and 59 percent of those responding supported the proposal. But all of the responses, he said, cited concerns about how the tower would affect the town’s aesthetic beauty and human health.
Many speakers addressed concerns about the potential health effects of radiofrequency radiation for people living and working near the tower.
Dodge, when asked by Selectboard member Laurie Kunz to address health effects, replied that the radio frequency radiation emitted by the tower would be “orders of magnitude” lower than the federal safety threshold for exposure set by the Federal Communications Commission in 1996.
But some residents remain concerned all the same — even casting doubt that the federal standard for exposure was set with the health and welfare of citizens in mind. Barry noted the negative health effects being experienced by Pittsfield, Mass., residents who live near a new Verizon tower.
While health effects of electromagnetic radio frequencies were a main topic, aesthetics were also front of mind for many speakers. Kunz said she was “very shocked” by a simulated view of how the tower would dominate the view from her driveway.
"That should not be in the center of our town. It would be a tremendous eyesore, and it’s just not right,” added Scott Buckner, cantor for Israel Congregation of Manchester.
Peterson said the Planning Commission is not “running AT&T out of town on a rail.” But members need to hear more from local emergency service providers about whether the additional service is needed, he said. The commission also wants to discuss alternative sites, “where it does not have the same negative effects voiced by folks in town tonight.”