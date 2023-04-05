MANCHESTER — The discussion on a proposed cell tower just south of Depot Street could be three weeks away — if the Selectboard, the Planning Commission and the applicant, AT&T, can agree on a date and time that works for all concerned.
But if the attendance at Tuesday's Manchester Selectboard meeting is any indication, anyone who wants a seat at the hearing on the proposal, when it does happen, had best get there early.
A bigger than average crowd showed for Tuesday's meeting as the board went over its options with Town Manager Scott Murphy. At the board's direction, Murphy will pursue tentative dates of April 25 or 26. But as of this writing those are suggestions — the meeting has yet to be formally warned.
Under state law governing the siting of communications towers, the applicant must give a community 60 days' notice before formally seeking a certificate of public good from the state Public Utilities Commission. Last month, AT&T, represented by the Burlington law firm of Downs Rachlin Martin, served advance notice it is seeking permission to erect a 140-foot tower at 80 Side Road, off Depot Street.
While the decision does not rest with the town, its Selectboard and Planning Commission are parties to the process. And to that end, Murphy said, town counsel Merrill Bent has advised, when it comes to scheduling a meeting, "the sooner, the better."
Murphy also said he's been informed that AT&T is ready to proceed with a meeting.
Board Vice Chair Greg Cutler led the discussion, as Chairman Ivan Beattie recused himself from the issue because of a potential conflict of interest. After the board agreed to tentative dates, Cutler fielded questions and concerns from the audience about the approval process, and what will happen at the meeting.
AT&T has hired consultants to prepare a study of the site, and they will present the results at the meeting and answer questions, Murphy and Cutler said.
"We'll take input from members of the assembled audience, and we'll all be learning something at the same time," Cutler said.
While the decision is up to the state Public Utilities Commission, "they do take our input seriously," Murphy said. However, the commission is not expected to attend the hearing.
The proposed site, owned by Donald and Patricia Dorr, is in a residential zone under the town land-use ordinance. Communications towers are not an approved use under the ordinance.
Several audience members pointed to recent coverage of attempts to reverse a decision allowing a cell tower in a residential area of Pittsfield, Mass., in 2020.
Abutters have gone to court, accusing Pittsfield's mayor and city solicitor of improperly blocking an emergency cease and desist order issued by the city Board of Health. That order said radio frequency radiation from the tower had made at least 17 residents sick, reporting ailments including headaches, dizziness, nausea, insomnia, skin rashes, palpitations and tinnitus.
The Massachusetts Association of Health Boards has filed a friend of the court brief in the case, claiming that the Pittsfield Board of Health was pressured into dropping the emergency order.
The notice in Manchester said the tower would host "at least two additional wireless carriers in the future."
Resident Susan Cunningham asked if the application would allow multiple towers to be built on the site. A call to Downs Rachlin Martin seeking clarification on that point had not been returned by press time Wednesday.