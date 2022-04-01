MANCHESTER — For the past two years, Manchester has allowed sidewalk dining at restaurants in the historic downtown district.
But sidewalk dining is not without potential complications — namely, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the loss of parking spaces on Main Street.
That’s where the Manchester Select Board comes in. Tuesday night’s meeting agenda includes discussion of potential changes in the program for 2022, with the possibility that policy changes would be ready for a vote at the following meeting.
Town Manager John O’Keefe said the board wants to hear from business owners, restaurant owners and residents about what works — and what could or should change.
What started as a means of helping those businesses work through the health and safety demands of the COVID-19 pandemic has become a popular feature for residents and visitors seeking urban-style patio dining in a small-town setting.
“Outdoor seating is more about diners and less about business owners. People like that experience,” O’Keefe said. “Part of the goal is to make downtown a vibrant, fun place people want to be.”
But sidewalks and parking spaces full of chairs and tables can’t be used for pedestrians or cars. “It is an infringement on the community, as well,” O’Keefe said.
First and foremost, the wooden ramps used as a short-term solution when the pandemic ushered in outdoor dining are no longer suitable, because of heavy use and the elements.
“Last year, they weren’t even holding up,” he said.
O’Keefe has been looking at more permanent aluminum and steel ramps that would improve ADA compliance, and he expects they will cost more.
Another consideration is the trade-off between the parking spaces lost to outdoor dining, and whether the trade-off is worthwhile. Several complaints emerged in that area last year: the loss of parking to adjacent businesses, and whether restaurants were open enough hours to justify the loss of parking to neighboring businesses.
O’Keefe has yet to determine what the starting point might be for minimum operating requirements, and added that’s very much open to discussion. “We want to give people time to talk and react to that, as well,” he said.
Last summer, annual summer labor shortages were worsened by the pandemic, especially in the hospitality industry.