MANCHESTER — The public hearing on a potential Verizon cell tower proposed near the Northshire Civic Center and Riley Rink at Hunter Park will be delayed, with a new date likely set at Tuesday’s Selectboard meeting.
Manchester Town Administrator Scott Murphy said Thursday that the Sept. 25 date initially approved for the hearing falls on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. The meeting was to be held at the Manchester Public Library beginning at 6 p.m. the meeting would include the Planning Commission and the Selectboard with the intent to craft a response to Verizon's cell tower application.
The initial letter of intent from the company said Verizon would create a 50-foot by 50-foot compound with an 8-foot high chain linked fence topped with barbed wire. The tower itself would be a 140 feet tall monopole. As part of the project a 12-foot by 20-foot equipment shelter would be built inside the compound and an emergency generator would also be placed on a 10-foot by 12-foot concrete pad adjacent to the east side of the shelter that would function if there were to be a power outage. If diesel was used to power the generator, a tank would be placed underneath it. If propane was used to power the generator, Verizon would install a 500-gallon propane tank on an 11-foot by 4-foot concrete pad to the east of the monopole within the compound.
Murphy said it’s unclear when the board will choose to reschedule that hearing. He has reached out to a Verizon representative seeking options. He said the topic at Tuesday's meeting should be limited to selecting a new date for the hearing, although he predicted some people will attend to address the appropriateness of the project itself.
In other planned action at next week’s meeting, the board is expected to act on a proposal by an adjacent landowner to purchase 12.55 acres of land-locked property on Strawberry Fields Lane. The potential buyer had come forward previously with an offer to purchase the town-owned property, prompting the town to follow its due process and issue an RFP for other possible offers.
Murphy said no additional offers were received, and he expected the board to approve the sale. The price in the bid will be publicly disclosed at Tuesday’s meeting, he added.
The board will also receive an update on two federally funded National Resources Conservation Service projects to clear debris from local waterways – one on Rootville Road and the other on Bourne Brook. The projects must be completed by Oct. 1 or 15, and contractors are working to make the deadline.
Murphy said a new contractor has been brought in to complete the Rootville Road project and is expected to wrap up work in the next couple of weeks.
The Bourne Brook project is especially important, he said, because it would help prevent future flooding at the Green Mountain Estates. Those 40 homes suffered from flooding during the July storms that wreaked havoc on much of the state.
“This will really help them,” Murphy said. He noted that as a federal program, the project required “many steps in permitting to get to this point. So it’s important for us to get this done.”
The board will also hear about damage to the Factory Point Cemetery. Recent heavy winds and rain took down several big pines and damaged some of the headstones. Murphy said the town can’t simply bring in heavy equipment to clean up the site, adding, “We’re working carefully on that," he said.
The board will also get an update on the happenings at the Manchester Community Library from MCL Executive Director Ed Surjan.