MANCHESTER — A mask advisory passed by the Manchester Select Board in December has expired without being renewed.
The rule that recommended mask wearing to curb the spread of COVID-19, but left the decision up to businesses, lapsed on Jan. 5 — the day after the board’s first scheduled meeting of the year.
Town Manager John O’Keefe noted that no one on the board or from the public came forward to seek an extension.
With the rule, business owners who chose to require masks in their businesses had the backing of the town. But the rule did not require all business owners to require masks.
Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie said about 15 businesses opted in when the rule passed — including his wife’s business, East of Equinox Day Spa.
“There weren’t any opt-ins after that,” he said. And in conversations with board members, there wasn’t support for moving forward, he added.
That said, “For businesses that want to continue the town will continue to support them with enforcement if they need it,” Beattie said.
Under the terms of the law signed by Gov. Phil Scott in late November, towns were allowed to pass local mask mandates for up to 45 days, at which point they would lapse without a renewal.
Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott and Education Secretary Daniel French indicated they might end the mask mandate for schools at the end of the month.
And Wednesday, in neighboring New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted a mask mandate for businesses effective Thursday, but kept it in place for schools. In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker will allow a statewide K-12 schools mask mandate to expire at the end of the month, according to news reports.
O’Keefe and Beattie noted the mask rule was in place during the holiday shopping season.
While he’s optimistic given the steep decrease in new cases since early January, “I don’t think now is the time to get out the ‘mission accomplished’ banner,” O’Keefe said.
Beattie agreed with that sentiment. “This pandemic has fooled us before,” he said. “I think we still need to be somewhat diligent in efforts to slow it down and keep it contained.”
As of Wednesday, the Vermont Health Department reported 497 new cases and a seven-day rate of 8.1 percent. The department said 93 persons were hospitalized with the virus, with 24 of those in intensive care.
Bennington County had 36 new cases on Wednesday, and 432 over the past 14 days, according to the Health Department. The county’s rate of cases per 100,000 was 1,212.4, the highest among Vermont’s 14 counties.