MANCHESTER — A resolution to a longstanding disagreement between the town and the heirs of the family that developed Green Mountain Estates is apparently at hand.
The Select Board voted 5-0 to accept a tentative agreement — not yet finalized — between the estate of Richard and Nadine Hayes, who developed Green Mountain Estates, and the town. The action authorizes interim Town Manager Leslie Perra to sign the agreement once all parties are satisfied.
According to Board Chairman Ivan Beattie, the agreement addresses the subdivision’s privately owned sewer pump station, which is in the town aquifer protection district and “is probably at the limit of its capacity at this point.” It also paves the way for town acceptance of the neighborhood’s sewer lines and roads.
“ We have a lot of concern as to what happens there,” Beattie said. “If it’s acceptable to both parties, we want to move on it quickly within the parameters we discussed.”
The agreement “gives the town the opportunity to address issues there at very little cost to sewer ratepayers,” Beattie said.
What finally resolved the lengthy and complicated legal case?
“I think the heirs to the estate, the residents of Green Mountain Estates and the town are all on the same page at this point,” Beattie said. “There’s not just a willingness, but a strong desire on all sides, to get this wrapped up and addressed.”
The agreement would also open the door to building a town sewer line on Richville Road, which could connect to existing housing along the road, and possibly to a town-owned 60-acre parcel off Airport Road. The property is in a mixed-use zone, which generally encourages the development of residential housing, with conditions, and has been mentioned as a potential site for housing development.
Richard Hayes, an engineer by training, developed Green Mountain Estates, and built and maintained its roads and sewer system. He and Nadine Hayes were Manchester natives and Burr and Burton Seminary graduates, and both were deeply involved in civic life as volunteers and board members.
The couple died in a car crash on Route 7 in Wallingford in February 2004. Responsibility for maintaining Green Mountain Estates fell to their children, Jeffrey D. Hayes and Deborah Hayes-McGraw. Jeffrey Hayes died in 2020.
In 2005, the town sought to compel the Hayes heirs to establish a trust that would provide money for upkeep of the sewer system. That request was denied in Superior Court, and the state Supreme Court upheld that decision.
At the same time, the neighborhood’s residents sought to compel the Hayes estate to convey its infrastructure to the town and maintain the infrastructure until that happened.
A Superior Court judge disagreed, but the state Supreme Court reversed that decision and returned that part of the case to the lower court for reconsideration.