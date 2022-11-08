MANCHESTER — The shed sitting along the fence in the backyard of 6737 Main St. has been used only for that purpose, as far as the property’s new owners can tell.
But the structure very much looks like a miniature house, complete with porch, columns, a two-window dormer and a satellite TV dish parked on the roof. It even has two floors inside — though you’d need a ladder to get to the second floor right now.
The property’s new owners, Kyle Emge and Megan Amundson, looked at those cozy confines and saw a tiny house they could rent — if they could spruce up the interior, install a functional kitchen and plumbing, and put in some stairs. By Amundson’s reckoning, once it’s done, the tiny house could rent for about $1,500 a month, with utilities included.
“That’s about the going rate,” Amundson said Monday, after members of the Development Review Board toured the property and considered its distance from the property line and the neighbors’ home.
“If you looked at rental properties on the market today, I don’t know that you’d find anything for under $5,000. … This is where we’re at in this town,” Amundson said.
“This is our first long-term rental here, and I do hope we can do more,” he added.
The lack of housing in Manchester, particularly at moderate-income levels, was the subject of a well-attended community forum two weeks ago. At that meeting, results of a Manchester Business Association survey were made public, showing that local employers have been affected by a lack of workers, in large part because of a lack of housing.
Emge is a member of the board, but has recused himself from the proceeding, and was not in attendance at Monday’s site visit. Amundson, who is Emge’s spouse, said she is handling the application process.
“Tiny houses are very popular. It’s also very affordable,” Amundson said. “And for us, when we invest in rental properties, we like to put as many units on the property as we can.”
The board is considering whether to grant a variance for the shed, given its proximity to the property line. The shed stands next to a fence on the north side of the half-acre lot; the property line is just beyond, along a row of trees.
Amundson welcomed board members, Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley, Assistant Zoning Administrator Peter Brabazon, and one of her neighbors, Cathy Rano, to the property for the site visit.
The in-person review was suggested so the board could see for itself how close the shed is to the property line — and what effects the shed might have on the Ranos’ home, were it to become housing.
Cathy and John Rano, who own the Bryant Farm property at 6777 Main St., addressed concerns about the proposal at the board’s hearing on the proposal last week. Among them is that a dormer proposed for the north side of the shed would shine light in their master bedroom and dining room. They’re also concerned about noise and the effect on the value of their property.
Rano reiterated those concerns again Monday during the site visit. But Amundson also responded to one of those concerns, saying the new dormer — which is needed to allow headspace for stairs — can be built without a window.
If the board declines to issue a variance, Amundson has a Plan B: Move or demolish the shed, run a driveway into the back of the property and build an accessory dwelling unit there. As Hurley told the group on Monday, under state statute, permits for accessory dwellings are issued by the administrator, and not subject to board review.
Amundson said her preference is reusing the shed rather than building a new accessory unit.
“I think it reflects the character of the property,” she said. “I’d hate to lose that.”
The property was purchased by Emge and Amundson from Patrick Walters for $275,000 in September.
The hearing on the matter will be continued at 5 p.m. on Monday.