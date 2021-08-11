GARDNER, Mass. — Mack Prototype, a subsidiary of Arlington, Vt.'s, Mack Molding Co., has announced the addition of new product introduction services.
Through this service, Mack will offer manufacturing and engineering support to help companies bring their ideas to fruition.
Engineer Patrick Merrill will lead the effort in the company's new product area. Based in Gardner, the 15,000 square-foot space is dedicated to helping customers take their ideas from early stage manufacturing into full production.
In addition to assembly and testing, the company’s new product launch pad area will feature real-time, cloud-based data and work instructions so customers will never be far away from the production floor.
“With supply chain and design for manufacturing services, as well as molding and machining capabilities, right on site, we are uniquely positioned to give small program productions large program-level engineering support,” said Mack Prototype President Greg Cebular. “Our size gives us the agility necessary to adapt to the changing needs of early-stage manufacturing, while our experience and support from the broader Mack Molding family means customers can move into full program launch when they are ready.”
Once a program is ready for full-scale production it can be seamlessly moved into one of Mack Molding’s larger contract manufacturing facilities. One benefit of the new system is that production people are a part of the entire experience, making it easier to move later.
With 10 years of engineering experience, including the medical device industry, Merrill has been involved with new products from inception to commercialization. Merrill most recently served as senior manufacturing engineer for Medical Creations Inc./Xtremity in Denver, Colo., where he also had previously served as a mechanical engineer. Earlier he had built engineering experience with KIC Consultants, and Rock Tools Attachments, both in Denver.
“Patrick is a great addition to our team,” Cebular noted. “His broad experience ... make him uniquely qualified to lead this effort to provide customers with a new pathway to production.”