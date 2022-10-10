ARLINGTON — Mack Molding is hosting two job fairs — the first from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the company’s 608 Warm Brook Road headquarters, and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at its 2044 Main St., Cavendish, facility.
“Demand for our services continues to be strong,” said director of human resources Brian Nolan. “Our customers in the medical device, transportation, energy and robotics sectors have come to rely on the high-quality workforce here in Southern Vermont, and we would love to add 40 more people to our team. With openings at all levels, significant wage increases and a signing bonus of $3,000, this is a great time join the Mack family.”
Under the terms of the bonus program, $1,000 will be payable after three, six and 12 months of employment to qualified candidates placed at all three of the company’s Vermont facilities.
“Manufacturing improves lives through the products we make, while giving our team members the training and opportunities they need to be successful,” Nolan added. “We have a significant impact on the local, state and national economy, and we want you to be a part of that success.”
Though applications will be taken in-person during the event, attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and references. Candidates also can apply anytime at mack.com/job-opportunities.
Mack Molding is a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services. For more information, go to mack.com.