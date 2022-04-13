ARLINGTON — Mack Molding, a leading custom plastics molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, is growing and so are the molding departments at its Arlington headquarters and the company’s Inman, S.C., facility with the addition of five new injection molding presses.
With the addition of robots and infrastructure Mack has invested more than $5.5 million for the fleet expansion. The new presses will enhance the company’s ability to serve customers — including new work — in the medical, heavy truck, sport utility/recreational vehicle and industrial sectors.
The first of two new 1,433-ton Wittmann Battenfeld injection molding presses being placed at Mack Headquarters to add capacity for the company’s medical business.
“Throughout the pandemic we have experienced increased interest from customers, whether it was because they were on the front-lines in the fight against COVID or they were trying to get ahead of lockdowns and supply chain issues,” said Mack President Jeff Somple. “That demand did not go down as the pandemic has receded, and this infusion of technology will ensure we have the capacity to deliver for our customers.”
The investments include two 1,433-ton Wittmann Battenfelds with 60 oz. shot sizes for headquarters. One unit is already in place with the other expected to arrive in early summer. Inman, meanwhile, will see the addition of 1,500-, 2,000- and 2,500-ton Cincinnati Milacrons, which are expected to arrive this fall. The 1,500-ton unit has a barrel size of 362 oz., while the other two are both 540 oz. Mack’s press fleet ranges in size from 28 to 4,000 tons, with barrel sizes ranging from .6 oz. to 800 oz. That includes 21 presses that are 1,400 tons or larger, making Mack one of the biggest U.S. non-automotive large-part molders.
Mack Molding specializes in plastics design, prototyping, molding, sheet metal fabrication, full-service machining and medical device manufacturing. Founded in 1920, Mack is a privately owned business that operates 11 facilities throughout the world. Will Kendall is President and CEO. For more information, go to www.mack.com.