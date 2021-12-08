ARLINGTON — Mack Molding wants job seekers to experience by starting a career with the company.
Mack will be hosting on-the-spot interviews with key decision makers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its 608 Warm Brook Road at headquarters on Dec. 14 and again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 15, at Mack’s 2044 Main St., Cavendish facility.
The leading provider of contract manufacturing and plastic injection molding services to a number of industries, including medical, energy and robotics, continues experience high demand from customers.
Current openings include finishers, molders, painters, warehouse and shipping roles, technicians, supervisors, engineers and professional positions.
“With the new year approaching, it is a great time to consider a new career with Mack Molding,” said Mack’s Director of Human Resources, Brian Nolan. “Business is strong with the COVID pandemic strengthening our customers’ resolve to make their products in the U.S. to mitigate pandemic-related delays. With opportunities at all experience levels, you could be part of America’s manufacturing renaissance while working with cutting-edge technologies and life-saving medical devices.”
As part of the company’s recruiting efforts, Mack will be offering a $3,000 signing bonus to qualified candidates placed at all three of the company’s Vermont facilities when they both apply and are hired through Dec. 31. Under the terms of this bonus program, $1,000 will be payable after three, six and 12 months of employment.
Though applications will be taken in person during the event, attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and references. Candidates also may apply anytime at mack.com/job-opportunities.