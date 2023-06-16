BENNINGTON — In a letter sent to customers this week, M&T Bank announced its plan to close the branch at Four Corners in Bennington, effective Sept. 15 at noon.
“As our customers’ needs and banking habits evolve, we regularly review the locations of our branches, particularly when they are close to one another, to ensure that we are providing the best service possible,” the letter read. “At this time, we have decided to close our Bennington Branch at 401 Main Street … “
A similar letter was sent to customers of M&T on Main Street in Brattleboro. An M&T Bank branch is located at 4993 Main St. in Manchester Center, but that branch was not mentioned in the letter.
M&T said customers with safe deposit boxes would be receiving additional information in the next few weeks.
Customers were referred to the M&T branch at 37 Bennington Square, which is located off U.S. Route 7 near the intersection of Northside Drive and the Staples Office Superstore.
Attempts to reach local and corporate spokespersons for M&T were not immediately successful. But in an email to the Brattleboro Reformer about that closing, Senior Communications Director Frank Lentini said all the employees from the Brattleboro Main Street branch will be "retained and redeployed across our network."
"M&T remains committed to serving communities across Vermont via our network of 36 branches," he said.
M&T Bank’s parent corporation and People’s United Financial Inc. merged in April 2022 under the M&T Bank name in an $8.3 billion transaction agreement. After the acquisition, the company was reported to operate 1,100 branches in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia, with 38 branches in Vermont.
The Main Street building in Bennington is officially owned by Swanton Co. Inc, according to the Town Clerk Cassie Barbeau, with an address listed at M&T Plaza in Buffalo, where the company's headquarters are located. Similarly, the Brattleboro branch on Main Street is owned by M&T.