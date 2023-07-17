BENNINGTON — The devastation caused by recent flooding has displaced thousands of Vermonters and closed hundreds of businesses. The long-term impact of these losses is only just being realized.
While some counties are currently experiencing more loss than others, every United Way in the state is raising funds in a coordinated effort to ensure Vermonters get the help they need to respond, recover, and rebuild.
The United Way issued a plea for donations "to get help where it's needed most by giving today." Information on how to donate can be found at Vermont211.org, or United Way of Rutland County (Rutland and Bennington Counties) at https://www.uwrutlandcounty.org/.
“Each of Vermont's United Ways is focused on understanding and responding to the urgent needs in the local communities we serve in the wake of the devastating 2023 floods. We know it is important to work together in raising resources to support our neighbors now and in the days, weeks, months, and even years ahead,” said United Ways of Vermont Executive Director Elizabeth Gilman in a release. “Helping people put their lives back together after this kind of emergency is going to take a sustained, united effort. Donating to your local United Way is one way we can support each other and our neighbors.”