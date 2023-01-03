DORSET — Linda Joy Sullivan is no longer a state representative, but she still has a role to play in Montpelier.
Sullivan, an attorney and certified public accountant who represented the Bennington-Rutland district for three terms, has been appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to the Vermont State Housing Authority as one of its seven commissioners.
Sullivan, of Dorset, said she was honored to have been appointed.
“I look forward to continuing my service to Vermont by helping address the significant housing challenges many of our employees, young families and neighbors face throughout the state,” she said in an email sent over the New Year’s holiday weekend. “I know from the last six years serving the Northshire in the House of Representatives that we have a particularly acute problem in this part of the state. I’m eager to get to work.”
The Vermont State Housing Authority, established in 1968 as the first statewide housing agency in the nation, serves more than 8,500 families with affordable housing options for senior citizens, young families, people experiencing homelessness, those with special needs and residents of mobile home parks.
It helped administer the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, using federal money to house people during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the agency’s website, the program, which is winding down, administered more than $162.8 million in benefits to more than 17,000 Vermont families.
It also administers Section 8 rental housing assistance and manages more than 1,500 housing units, including apartments and mobile home pads.
A great deal of federal and state money has been poured into addressing the state’s housing crisis, policy changes have been made to remove barriers, and state and nonprofit agencies are working on the problem.
State Reps. Seth Bongartz and Kathleen James, both Manchester Democrats, proposed a bill last year whose concepts were included in a pair of housing laws signed by Scott. The changes included Act 250 exemptions for housing in dedicated downtown areas, as long as certain conditions are met, “missing middle” funds for moderate income housing, money to shore up mobile homes, and dollars to help landlords bring out-of-code apartments back to market.
Sullivan warned there’s no “magic bullet” that will fix things — underscoring what other lawmakers and officials have said for years as the state grappled with sharply rising prices and dwindling supply during the COVID pandemic.
“Housing markets have distinctive features that make them prone to supply imbalances, disparities that often take years, sometimes decades, to address,” she said. “There is no doubt that we need to add to the overall housing stock, and yet developers cannot simply ramp up production to instantly satisfy demand, purely because there is a current local need.”
That new development depends not only on favorable business and investment conditions, but “the removal of obstacles that are not infrequently interposed by change-resistant local authorities and through the application of local zoning restrictions,” she said. “And, then there are the uncertainties and procedural delays occasioned by our unique Act 250 ‘anti-development’ framework.”
Sullivan is also concerned that some policies championed by lawmakers as ways to solve the state’s housing crunch could have the opposite effect.
“On the state level, laws that have been talked about in recent years that will make it more difficult for land owners to contribute to the rental stock won’t much help,” she said. “Tying up properties using commercially burdensome affordable housing conditions or restrictions and expanding tenant rights — no matter how facially desirable those might at first glance appear — are going to serve as natural disincentives to developer participation in the sort of public-private development initiatives that seem to me to be necessary.”
Finally, Sullivan said, the crisis “cannot be dealt with in a silo.”
"Housing stock growth is always going to be tied to predictability as to the demand for housing well into the future, and that means attention needs to be given to how serious we are about long-term job creation, and how well we are able to keep our younger Vermonters from departing to other regions for better educational opportunities, better jobs and better housing,” she said.
“It seems to me that in order to encourage development we need to be confident in our analytic tools and demographic projections, so that we can best place the incentives that I think are necessary. And of course the Legislature needs to be convinced of the need for the thoughtful application of direct and indirect economic incentives, and those might even include subsidies.”
Sullivan is being succeeded by Mike Rice of Dorset in representing the Bennington-Rutland District towns of Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Peru.