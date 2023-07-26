MONTPELIER — The House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development and the Senate Committee on Economic Development is meeting virtually and at the Statehouse on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to discuss flood recovery and relief with local business owners, economic development leaders and the Scott Administration.
Vermont communities have been severely impacted by floods, resulting in significant challenges for numerous businesses and residences in the affected areas. Recognizing the urgent need to support the recovery efforts, the two legislative committees have joined forces to hear the public’s needs and ensure that the relief measures put forward are robust and tailored to meet the specific needs of the affected businesses and workers.
The press and the public are encouraged to attend the online proceedings of the joint committee meeting. Further details on accessing the virtual platform and participating in the session are available on the legislative website at https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/agenda/2024/3249.