WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., announced Friday that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen will give the keynote address at the 25th annual Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference in October.
“I could not be more pleased to welcome Secretary Yellen to Vermont,” said Leahy. “She’s a trailblazer in her field. Before becoming the first woman to head the Treasury Department, she was the first woman to head to the Federal Reserve. As her accomplishments suggest, she is a skilled economist. I have no doubt that Vermonters will benefit from hearing her perspective on her career path, how far women have come in the workplace, and the challenges that remain.”
“Senator Leahy has been a trailblazer for women’s economic empowerment during his almost five decades in the Senate,” said Yellen. “I look forward to joining him in Vermont to discuss the progress we’ve made and the work that remains to provide women opportunities to join, stay and thrive in the workforce.”
Leahy launched the Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference in 1996 to provide support and advice for women seeking to advance in the workplace, start or change careers, launch a new business or grow an existing one. The conference is free and includes presentations and workshops on a number of topics, in addition to the keynote address.
This year’s conference will be in person at the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Learn more about the conference by visiting leahy.senate.gov/issues/weoc2022. Learn more about Secretary Yellen by visiting leahy.senate.gov/issues/weoc-2022-keynote-speaker.