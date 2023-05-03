BENNINGTON — Lauzon Machine and Engineering on Main Street has closed its doors after 65 years and will sell off its inventory at an online auction scheduled for June 2 at 6 p.m.
“There are over 50 machines that will be for sale … every machine will be for sale,” said Office Manager Dawn Merrills on Wednesday.
The auction is being run by J Martin Auctions LLC in Waterloo, N.Y, a company that handles farm, commercial, construction and real estate auctions in the Northeast.
Photographs and a full list of the machinery for sale is listed on the Martin website at jmartinauctions.com (click on the "Upcoming Auctions" site). The items include surface grinders, drill press units, lathes, milling machines, roller carts, air purifiers and more. The items are being sold “as is, where is,” according to the website.
Merrills has worked at the company for five years, but she said other employees have worked there much longer — two who started as teens 65 years ago.
“You don’t see that anymore,” she said.
The closing and auction plan have been very emotional for the staff, Merrills added.
She said the Lauzon family — she is the daughter of owner Michelle Lauzon — continues to work with a New York City-based developer who is hoping to create housing units and possibly retail space in the historic Bradford Mill, pending results of an ongoing environmental assessment of the 757 Main St. property.
She said environmental work continues at the 1.37-acre site. An action plan will be developed to remediate any contamination found, such as PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), vapor from past use of solvents, old fuel storage tanks or equipment that might have leaked or other hazardous substances found at the site.
Merrills said she is pleased with the project ideas put forward so far by the interested developer Stefan Bohdanowycz. He would like to preserve some of the historic details in the brick building, including tin ceilings, woodwork and a “beautiful” century-old safe.
Anyone interested in bidding in the upcoming liquidation auction should visit Martin’s website. Full terms of the auction will be provided at the time of sign up.