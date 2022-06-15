BENNINGTON — When Thomas Bluto and his wife, Barbara, purchased Leon’s Knotty Pine Motel in 1972, the cost of a one-night stay was $14. An advertisement at the time touted “color television” as a draw. And, at that time, the Knotty Pine was one of only four motels in the area using internet to conduct business.
“The average life-expectancy of an innkeeper is 7 to 11 years,” said Tom in a 1997 Banner article on the motel’s 25th anniversary. But he added, “As long as we can still rent rooms and keep a smile, we’ll be here, I guess.”
It’s a pledge his family took to heart.
When Tom and Barbara retired from the motel business in 2005, the next generation — their daughter Betsy Bluto Woods and her husband, Ed Woods — took the reins.
“My parents wanted to sell the motel and retire to their boat, and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mother but also have a career, and being an innkeeper fit the bill. You work from home,” Betsy said. “When I bought the motel, I had a five- to 10-year plan to sell and move on. Seventeen years later, I’m still here.”
On Thursday, Betsy and Ed are hosting a "Knotty Pine Motel 50 Year Celebration!" from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their 130 Northside Drive location. Light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
The motel remains a family affair. Helping run the operation is Ed, a former publisher of The Bennington Banner and current vice president of the MediaNews Group; children Lily and Abeh; and “lots of help” from Barbara, who still staffs the front desk.
“While modern day motels don’t always appeal to travelers, we’ve made so many improvements to the property and rooms, we like to think of ourselves as more 'inn-like' than motel,” said Betsy. “Retro chic is the new term I prefer.”
Betsy recounted checking the motel books and noticing that her father had increased room rates $17 a year, a seemingly random increase. Today, she tries to keep rates lower to appeal to her longtime customers, but is also facing cost pressures, like all businesses. Rooms range from more than $200 per night for a two-bedroom suite, to $150 or so for a regular room during the high season (less in the off-season).
She said that when guests check in, the visit starts with a chat.
“If they’re repeat customers, we check in on their families, what they’ve been up to. If they’re new to the area, we make sure to share our huge love for Bennington,” she added. “Our talent is turning one-night reservations into two or three by getting people excited about all the neat places to visit and awesome sites to see in Southern Vermont. Sharing local secrets, like which restaurant has the best burger or best cocktail, or best view.”
Every room now features high-speed internet — and color TV, her father would be proud to know. The Knotty Pine features a fenced-in “Knotty Pool” with patio tables and chairs. A continental breakfast is served every morning, and the newly decorated lounge is available to guests, as well. And as they have been for 50 years, pets are permitted in certain rooms for a fee.
Tom and Barbara raised their family at the motel — literally — in living quarters attached to what is the reception desk. Betsy and Ed have since moved out into a Bennington home, but she can be found at the reception desk or working throughout the motel during the week.
"I tell people all the time I was literally born into the business but hospitality is truly in every fiber of my being," said Betsy. "I love making people feel welcome and comfortable.”