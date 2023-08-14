EAST DORSET — Kimberly Norman has been chosen to be next the executive director of the Wilson House of East Dorset, effective January 1, the organization's board of directors said Monday.
Norman will succeed Berta Maginniss, who has managed The Wilson House -- the birthplace of Bill Wilson (Bill W.), the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous -- for the last seven years. Susan Kleiner, chair of the Wilson House of East Dorset's board of directors, made the announcement.
Norman was most recently director of marketing and development at Turning Point of Chittenden County. She has also worked with the Northeast Organic Farming Organization of Vermont (NOFA-VT), Mercy Connections, and as an adjunct professor at Champlain College in Burlington. She is also a former member of the Jericho Select Board.
“I am honored and excited about this opportunity to play a role in shepherding The Wilson House forward,” Norman said in an announcement. “This is a wonderful move for me professionally and personally,” she said. “I look forward to expanding the reach and impact of The Wilson House and I am excited to relocate to this beautiful region in Southern Vermont.”
Maginniss has served as executive director since 2016. Under her direction, The Wilson House was able to successfully navigate through COVID, during which it was closed for 10 months. She most recently oversaw an extensive renovation of the property in which The Wilson House added a handicapped-accessible guest room, two accessible bathrooms, and the installation of a lift.
“The Wilson House is an inspirational place and I have valued my seven years here, but it is now time to take on my next chapter," Maginniss said. "Kimberly's expertise in marketing and development will be vital to The Wilson House moving forward.”
The Wilson House of East Dorset is a significant destination for people in recovery. It is on the National Register for Historic Places, hosts 45 retreats each year, and welcomes thousands of guests from throughout the world to the Northshire. The hotel was built in 1852 and had several owners before it was purchased and restored as the Wilson House in 1987-88.
Bill Wilson was born November 26, 1895, in the Wilson House, which was his paternal grandparents’ hotel, and attended Burr and Burton Seminary. He died January 24, 1971, and is buried in East Dorset Cemetery.
The Wilson House is open six days a week and holds a weekly community Friday Night Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. The historic hotel offers 12 cozy guest rooms, a meeting house barn, and other amenities. It is considered an ideal destination for sober weddings and retreats. More information about the facility and the organization can be found at wilsonhouse.org.