KILLINGTON — Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington and Pico Resort Partners, has received a 2023 SAMMY Leadership Award.
The 25th annual award honors innovative, inspiring, courageous and passionate industry leaders making a difference locally and nationally. Recipients are determined based on nominations by members of the ski and snowboard industry, including many members of the Killington staff, who shared their thoughts.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Ski Area Management with this award,” Solimano said in a statement from the resort. “The fact that I was nominated by the team here at Killington and Pico makes it even more prestigious, and I’d also like to thank the entire management team at POWDR for believing in our vision and allowing Killington and Pico to grow in the right direction."
Solimano was recognized for his openness in listening to feedback and enacting real change to improve the experience of working at and visiting Killington. He is also no stranger to working on the front lines of the resort, as he's often found boot fitting, clearing tables or driving a shuttle bus, according to the statement.
“Mike’s da bomb! Killington is a BEAST, in more ways than one and he navigates it well — there are few in the business who could do that with his even-tempered and methodical approach,” said one team member, according to SAM.
Solimano has been instrumental in Killington Resort’s year-round growth and was the first to propose the Beast 365 pass, which gives the resort's most dedicated crowd the option to pay monthly and visit daily for skiing and riding, mountain biking, golf and adventure center attractions, according to the resort.
“Congratulations to Mike Solimano for being recognized for this well-deserved award,” said Justin Sibley, CEO of POWDR. “As the teams at Killington and Pico know well, he exemplifies the traits and qualities of a great leader day in and day out. All of us at POWDR know it to be true, as well, and are honored to call him a colleague and friend. No doubt Killington’s best days are ahead with Solimano at the wheel.”
Solimano's career began at Deloitte, where he advanced to become an audit manager before leaving to pursue his passion for the ski industry, according to SAM. He served as vice president of finance and operations for Dynastar North America before joining Killington/Pico in 2001 as vice president of finance.
"As president and general manager for the past 10 years, Mike oversees all operational aspects and provides strategic direction for the business," saminfo.com states. "His dedication to improving the culture of the resort and placing a strong focus on guest satisfaction has resulted in increased staff retention rates and continued improvement in net promotor scores."
Solimano is said to be deeply committed to the ski industry, serving on the board of directors for Killington Mountain School, Ski Vermont and the National Ski Areas Association. He also actively participates in the community, serving as a board member for the Vermont Electric Power Co. and previously as chair of the board for Rutland Regional Medical Center. He enjoys a variety of outdoor sports, and lives in Rutland with his wife and three children.