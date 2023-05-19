BENNINGTON — Tri State Area Federal Credit Union, with branches in Hoosick Falls, New York, and Bennington, held its annual meeting on May 3.
During the well-attended meeting, in a unanimous vote of the members in attendance, Kevin Bisaccio of Bennington joined the Board of Directors. He said he is looking forward to working with the not-for-profit sector after many years of working in banking (for profit).
In response to a member’s question regarding Kevin’s qualifications, Jim Martinez, president of Tri State Area FCU, discussed Bisaccio’s extensive banking background and his experience working in the three states (New York, Vermont and Massachusetts) currently served by the credit union.
He expounded upon Bisaccio’s 43 years of experience, his willingness to go out of his way to help customers over the years, and his education, which includes a BA from St. Lawrence University, an MBA from RPI and a law degree from Suffolk Law School in Boston.
With his vast banking knowledge and a member-first mindset, he will be a perfect addition to the not-for-profit board, Martinez said in a release, adding that in true Kevin Bisaccio fashion, he has already begun referring members to Tri State Area FCU, his new home away from home.