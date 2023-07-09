BRATTLEBORO — Downtown Brattleboro Alliance is celebrating Independents Month, calling it "a time to recognize our locally owned and independent businesses and the community values they embody."
Those values are said to include a spirit of entrepreneurship, individuality, uniqueness and character. It involves giving back to the community with time, talents, goods and services, and fulfilling needs that make the community healthier and wealthier.
Two decades ago, locally owned businesses in Tampa, Fla. came together to celebrate the inaugural Independents Week. Soon after, American Independent Business Alliance helped bring Independents Week to independent business alliances throughout the U.S.
DBA encourages people pledge to make all their purchases at locally owned businesses for one day, one week or the entire month.
"Lucky for us, Brattleboro is full of small locally owned businesses," the DBA said in an announcement.
The group created a bingo game board and giveaway to "sweeten the experience."
To be entered to win a gift basket of local goodies, complete activities on the bingo board, then share and tag the businesses supported, as well as the DBA on social media @downtownbrattleboro. Full contest details can be found at brattleboro.com/shoplocal.
“Entrepreneurship is alive and well in Brattleboro," stated Kate Trzaskos, executive director of Downtown Brattleboro Alliance. “You can’t walk 5 feet without passing a locally owned shop in town.”
Trzaskos described downtown as "the heart of Brattleboro, the center of commerce, culture and community life."
"In 2022, we welcomed eight new businesses — generating over 30 new jobs,” she stated. “These businesses and their employees need our continued support so that they can grow and thrive. When we spend our dollars locally, we create ripple effects that generate new jobs and local wealth.”
Via Facebook, DBA implored people to "show up big for our small, locally owned businesses."
"Why?" the group said in a post. "Because it takes nothing less than blood, sweat, and tears to run a small biz. Because the small business owners in this picture support our community in vital ways — providing goods and services, employing our community members, donating their products or time for local organizations, sports teams and charities, striving day in and day out to keep downtown vibrant- and what is a downtown if not the beating heart of a community? All this month we say keep your dollars local with some of our AWESOME businesses!"