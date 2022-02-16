BENNINGTON — Kaman Composites Vermont Inc. recently announced the expansion of its medical imaging program through a new partnership with Mirion Technologies, a medical equipment manufacturer.
Kaman will supply surgical "C-Arm" tabletops to Mirion, with first deliveries set to begin in the second quarter of 2022.
“We are honored to add Mirion to the list of esteemed medical imaging equipment manufacturers that we support,” said Mark Withrow, president of Kaman Composites.
Kaman Composites has over 40 years of experience in the design and build of patient positioning components for the imaging industry. In addition, Kaman provides electromechanical assembly, working with customers from concept to full-rate production, using a highly qualified team of engineers to perform part design, product stress analysis, tooling design/build, prototype manufacture and qualification testing.
Kaman Composites, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Kaman Corp., has another facility in Wichita, Kan.