MONTPELIER — Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser announced that July's revenue results — the first month of the new 2024 fiscal year — in all major state funds fell short of their targets. Those included the General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund.
Clouser said in a release that at part of those missed targets appeared tied to the July flooding.
The State’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts were a combined $229.5 million in July, missing the $235 million monthly consensus target by $5.5 million or -2.3 percent.
General Fund revenues for July totaled $143.9 million, $3.9 million or -2.7 percent below the $147.8 million monthly cash flow target. Personal Income Tax receipts failed to meet their $81.4 million monthly target by $5.3 million or -6.5 percent, which marked the sixth month where monthly Personal Income Tax receipts fell short of the monthly target. Corporate Income Tax revenues missed their $7.3 million monthly by $1.2 million or -15.9 percent. Revenues in the Meals and Rooms Tax also missed the $14.3 million target by $0.8 million or -5.8 percent. Other related receipts missed their $11.7 million target by $2.4 million or -20.1 percent.
In contrast, July revenues in the health care taxes component showed positive results, finishing the month of July over target by $0.5 million or 0.6 percent ahead of its $29.3 million monthly target. The insurance tax also exceeded its $0.8 million target by $0.2 million or 22.0 percent; and the estate tax surpassed its $1.8 million target by $3.7 million or 212.9 percent.
Revenues in the Transportation Fund fell short of their $22.7 million July consensus target by $0.5 million or -2.2 percent. While revenues for both the gasoline and diesel taxes were essentially on target for July, at $6.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively; receipts in the Motor Vehicle Purchase and Use Tax tracked at $0.2 million or 2.3 percent above its $6.6 million target.
However, those positive performances during July were not enough to overcome the losses experienced by the Transportation Fund’s two fee revenue categories — motor vehicle and other fees.
Education Fund revenues missed their $64.5 million July consensus cash flow target by $1.1 million or -1.7 percent. Receipts in the Sales and Use tax exceeded the $55.0 million target by $0.1 million or 0.2 percent.
The Meals and Rooms tax fell $0.3 million or -5.8 percent short of projections in July, and the Lottery transfer failed to make its long-standing July transfer of $1 million in receipts.
“This month’s data has to be viewed skeptically given the tax filing and tax payment forbearance measures associated with the July flooding event. As state and federal aid is disbursed to those in need, and administrative processes return to standard operations, the impacts of this event will gain more clarity," Clouser said. "Nonetheless, the State must invest its resources prudently and balance the immediate needs from the current disaster with the investments necessary to prosper in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.”