MANCHESTER — Andrew McKeever hosted the Manchester Journal’s own Greg Sukiennik and introduced new community news editor Tory Rich on the latest edition of Greater Northshire Access Television’s “Press Pass.”
McKeever, Sukiennik and Rich discussed their reactions to Northshire and statewide races on election night, and followed that up with what might become a hot topic in Vermont now that the polls are closed: The emergence of retail cannabis and the potency limits outlined in Act 164.
This most recent episode of “Press Pass” will be airing on Comcast channel 1074 as soon as Thursday evening, and can also be viewed on the GNAT website, YouTube and Facebook.