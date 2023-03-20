DORSET — JK Adams has appointed Adam Sigel as its new chief executive officer, the company announced today.
"I made a strategic decision to bring on a seasoned sales executive that truly knows our industry,” JK Adams owner and chairman Malcolm Cooper Jr. said in the announcement. “Under Adam’s leadership, we look forward to continuing the successful growth that JK Adams has experienced over the years, as we approach our 80th anniversary.”
Sigel succeeds Daniel Isaac, who had served as CEO since fall 2019. According to JK Adams Creative Director Sean Osborne, Isaac "left in January 2023 and has moved on to another role in Vermont."
According to the announcement, Sigel, most recently vice president of the Savannah Bee Co. — a Georgia-based gourmet foods and gift company — is a New England native with a great deal of relevant experience in sales and management.
While serving on the executive team at Boston-based Mariposa, Sigel partnered with JK Adams with a luxury line of co-branded wood and slate cheese boards, according to the announcement.
“I continue to be impressed with the solid and engaged management team that JK Adams has in place,” Sigel said in the announcement. “It will be exciting to lead this organization into the future.”
In addition to serving nearly 4,000 independent retailers, the company’s custom manufacturing and private-label business produces exclusive designs for major national brands and retailers such as Williams-Sonoma, Sur La Table, Uncommon Goods, Crate & Barrel, Nora Fleming, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Kitchen and more. Osborne said the company has a combined 30 full-time and part-time workers designing and manufacturing wood products for the kitchen and home.
"The company’s Dorset flagship kitchen store continues to record strong retail sales. Plus, its direct-to-consumer website is poised to have a refresh and relaunch in the coming months," the announcement said.
Cooper and adviser Patrick Wheeler said in the announcement they are excited for this new chapter in the company’s history.
"JK Adams ... stands out as one U.S. manufacturing business that has remained competitive on the global stage over these many years,” Wheeler said. “Under Adam Sigel’s leadership, we are confident in the continued success of the business.”