BENNINGTON — After 62 years, Bennington landmark restaurant Jensen’s is closing its doors on Dec. 12.
In a note on Facebook on Friday, Jensen’s owner Amy Jensen made the announcement. She moved back from California 12 years ago to assist her father, Chuck Jensen, run the restaurant. At that time, Chuck Jensen was also taking care of his wife, Ann, who was battling Alzheimer’s disease, Amy Jensen said.
“My dad and I were to be a team; that was short lived after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. We lost him in 2011,” she said in the posting. “I chose to continue this journey. I couldn’t let the restaurant close, knowing it wasn’t at its full potential. I couldn’t let his 50-plus years of blood, sweat and tears just end.”
Jensen said “it is with heavy heart” that she will close the doors to the restaurant next month.
“We will be operating at our normal hours as much as possible. My team will be departing to new adventures. We will certainly do our best to accommodate you and say our goodbyes,” she wrote.
She said lately, particularly with the COVID pandemic, supply issues, staffing shortages and inflation, business has been very difficult. She thanked her staff for their commitment to Jensen’s.
“I cannot thank them enough for the time and effort they have put in to keep the restaurant going,” she said. “The longevity of these employees is a testament to my family’s values in trying to create a good working environment.
“I have accomplished what I set out to do and hopefully will leave fond memories behind to many,” Jensen said. “Owning a business is always an adventure with many hurdles to overcome. While it has been challenging, we have been fortunate in meeting so many great people. The love and support from our customers over these many years is appreciated.”
Jensen’s announcement on Facebook sparked more than 100 reactions from people voicing sadness at the change, and memories of working and dining there over the decades.
It was not clear late Friday if the restaurant had been sold.