Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.