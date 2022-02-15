Things are bustling at the Better Bennington Corp., with our efforts to come back swinging post-pandemic and a changing of the guard. While our website is still a work in progress, it is up and running for the most part. Please take a look at the fresh new pages at betterbennington.com.
We are very fortunate to have found a stunning designer in Ahmad Yassir. He did incredible work at a breakneck speed. He is also an absolute pleasure, and the Bennington Banner is lucky to have him on board now as digital sales and marketing specialist. We would also not have been able to get the site off the ground this quickly without Kaiya Kirk, the assistant to the director. She is a no-nonsense woman and did a magnificent job updating the information on our downtown businesses to prepare them for uploading to the website.
We have resurrected the membership program and changed the structure up a bit. Those in the district who pay the assessed taxes are no longer required to pay membership fees to participate in all the benefits of membership. We are extending our focus out a bit further as our downtown should be inclusive of all the businesses within walking distance. They have been invited to become paid members and will receive all the same treatment and support from the BBC. Anyone else who is interested in becoming a member with benefits, including voting for our officers, is most welcome. Please check out our membership page and sign up at betterbennington.com/membership. The membership meeting is slated for March or April.
We are already knee deep in the planning stages for Mayfest and the Free Summer Entertainment series at Merchant Park called Thursday Night Live. (We promise that the water will not be on during the entertainment!) To present this series, we are seeking grants and shamelessly asking for sponsorships. While the entertainment is free to the public, all participants are professionals and must be paid. Please go to our donor/sponsor page at betterbennington.com/donors-sponsors if you are interested in contributing. You can also, of course, contact us directly. My email is director@betterbennington.com.
We greatly appreciate all the well wishes and positive energy coming from around town. We are here to serve you, and it is our pleasure to do so.
Finally, we wish a hearty congratulations to the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce for its lovely annual meeting. We are proud at the representation of the BBC in many aspects of the evening. Board member Nancy Koziol and our shared assistant Kaiya Kirk were fabulous in their wine-tasting presentation. Committee members Sarah Krinsky and Brie Magnifico received the Young Professional of the Year in a Business, board member Keith Carey took the Volunteer of the Year, and former Executive Director of the BBC John Shannahan was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award. All well-deserved!